Poll finds Ron DeSantis at new low in 2028 Republican presidential race

Ron DeSantis continues to struggle in 2028 Presidential Primary surveys, with a new poll showing DeSantis with his worst number so far.

The survey of Republican voters from Echelon Insights shows the Florida Governor with just 7% support nationwide.

That anemic number ties him for second place with two other candidates from last cycle: former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.

Vice President JD Vance has 46% support, meanwhile.

Further back is another Florida man: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has 4%.

DeSantis performs best with senior citizens. He has 13% support among those 65 years of age and over. He’s also at 10% with those who attended graduate school.

Rubio finds his strongest backing among Hispanic voters, with 10% support.

Echelon polled 475 registered Republicans between March 10 and March 13.

DeSantis said last year that he hasn’t “ruled anything out” and that he will “see what the future holds.”

But so far, the future looks bleak.

A previous Echelon Insights survey conducted between Feb. 10 and Feb. 13 found the Governor of Florida at 10% support, 29 points behind Vance.

A January survey from McLaughlin & Associates showed DeSantis at 8%, behind Vance and Donald Trump Jr.

DeSantis was also at 8% in an Echelon Insights poll of the theoretical contest conducted last year, with Vance nearly 30 points ahead of him.

At a straw poll conducted at last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference, DeSantis mustered 7% support, finishing far behind Vance’s 61% and also behind Steve Bannon, whose 12% support surprised many observers.

As of now, DeSantis couldn’t win his home state, according to one survey.

A survey released exclusively to Florida Politics by Fabrizio Lee & Associates shows that Vance would defeat the Governor 47% to 33%.