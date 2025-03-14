Delegation for 3.14.25: Party on — targeted — first time — fresh fruit — talking turkey

Party-line deal

Senate Democrats may support a budget resolution to avoid a government shutdown. However, when the funding package passed the House, Florida lawmakers broke along party lines.

“This bill does nothing to lower costs for American families,” said Rep. Lois Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat. “Instead, it fails to protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid from devastating cuts promised by the President’s billionaire friend.”

The bill (HR 1968), which will keep the government open for an entire year, also drew some criticism on the right, though every Republican in Florida’s congressional delegation ultimately voted for it. Some said it was only President Donald Trump’s urging that led them to go along with the spending for now.

“Voting for a CR goes against every bone in my body, but I am placing my full trust in the President’s long-term commitment to getting our fiscal house in order,” said Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican.

“The previous Congress should have never hamstrung the President with a March 2025 deadline for current funding — just 50 days into his presidency. (I voted against that.) Having spoken with Donald Trump, I am confident in his ability to lead our country out of the debt crisis that has plagued us for decades. The American people put us in charge to fix these problems, and President Trump will do just that.”

Ultimately, only one Democrat supported the House resolution, and one Republican opposed it — neither from Florida. However, Republicans who supported the bill suggested it fell short of the spending cuts desired.

“While I typically oppose short-term funding measures, this legislation rejects the Washington presumption that nothing can be cut from the budget in order to fund priorities without increasing the deficit,” said Rep. Dan Webster, a Clermont Republican. “HR 1968 reduces overall federal spending for Fiscal Year 2025 while strengthening border security, providing critical funding for service members and veterans and protecting American taxpayers.”

For Democrats, the budget cuts felt too severe and deferential to the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency.

“Any proposal that leaves our heroes homeless by decimating affordable housing assistance, cuts $23 billion for our wounded warriors who need care for toxic exposures and starves seniors of the food they need should be a non-starter for any member of Congress,” said Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Miramar Democrat.

Earlier in the week, Florida’s two Republican Senators signaled they would approve the budget in the upper chamber.

“I will be voting with President Trump to keep the government open as Republicans work to deliver on the Trump agenda to secure the border, cut wasteful spending and finally balance the budget,” posted Sen. Rick Scott, Florida’s senior Senator. “We cannot let Democrats shut down the government & obstruct Trump’s agenda.”

On Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, told the caucus it would be best to pass a budget right now. “For Donald Trump, a shutdown would be a gift. It would be the best distraction he could ask for from his awful agenda,” he told The Associated Press.

Already targeted

House Republicans are already using the vote against the budget by Democrats in battleground districts against them.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) issued separate press releases criticizing Reps. Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, and Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat. The emails laid out specific costs of a potential shutdown in Florida.

Loan financing for Florida’s 3.3 million small businesses will be jeopardized.

Funding for the Head Start program — which 28,546 children in Florida rely on — may be cut off,” wrote Maureen O’Toole, NRCC Eastern Regional Press Secretary.

An email labeling Moskowitz as “out of touch” said Florida’s 23rd Congressional District would see 4,472 federal workers lose paychecks, while another attacking Soto said a higher 7,953 federal workers in Florida’s 9th Congressional District could risk furloughs.

Of course, all eight Democrats in Florida’s delegation voted against the budget, but the emails signal which members House Republicans view as potentially vulnerable in 2026 because of the vote.

Moskowitz, for his part, said he would have supported the bill if the House had taken up an amendment he filed, guaranteeing that Social Security and Medicare would not be cut this year. “Let’s not forget Republicans removed their own Speaker over doing a CR,” he told MSNBC. “We need a bipartisan solution to keep government open.”

Soto said Democrats had no incentive to support a partisan bill. Instead, he would have backed a resolution to fund the government for a month while negotiating a bipartisan package.

“House Democrats stand united for a four-week funding extension that stops harmful cuts to veterans, Social Security and disaster relief, keeps our government running, and allows Congress to reach a bipartisan budget deal,” he posted.

First bill

Florida’s most recent former “Top Cop” is sticking up for her former colleagues and other public servants in her first bill filed in the Senate.

Sen. Ashley Moody’s Homes for Every Local Protector, Educator, and Responder (HELPER) Act seeks to provide Federal Housing Administration home loan assistance to teachers, cops, firefighters and other first responders.

With this introduction, the Plant City Republican collaborates with Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia to reach across party and state lines.

Moody invokes her half-dozen years as Florida’s Attorney General to explain why this legislation, which her predecessor Marco Rubio introduced, is so meaningful to her.

“Florida is the most pro-law-enforcement state in the nation,” the Plant City Republican said.

“Over the past six years, while many other states and cities disparaged and cut funding for law enforcement, I fought for raises, bonuses, relocation assistance, and other benefits to show these officers that we value their service. The HELPER Act is the next great step in ensuring these heroes know we appreciate their hard work and sacrifices. It will also help them purchase a home in the community where they serve.”

Rep. John Rutherford, a Jacksonville Republican, is one of four co-sponsoring the House version.

Protecting agriculture

As Florida’s agriculture community recovers from several intense hurricane seasons, Scott sent a letter to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins outlining some of the state’s needs.

“Florida plays a unique and vital role in America’s agricultural landscape as a leading producer of specialty crops, including citrus, tomatoes, strawberries, and peppers,” Scott wrote.

“As the primary source of fresh fruits and vegetables for the Eastern United States during the winter months, Florida’s agricultural industry is essential to maintaining a stable and reliable food supply. However, this industry faces increasing challenges from hurricanes, foreign competition, and devastating plant diseases like citrus greening. Supporting Florida’s farmers is not just a regional concern — it is a national priority for food security.”

The Naples Republican outlined several specific needs of Florida farmers, including disaster block grants, staffing at the Farm Services Agency, and fair trade policies to protect seasonal fruit growers from dumping low-quality Mexican produce at the border. He also explicitly outlined research needs related to combating citrus greening.

“These issues are critical to the future of American agriculture, and I urge you to take swift action to support our farmers, protect our land, and strengthen our food supply,” Scott wrote.

Easier aid

Meanwhile, Rep. Kat Cammack introduced legislation she hopes will remove barriers to farmers and ranchers seeking federal disaster grant funding.

The Fair Access to Agriculture Disaster Programs Act would call for revisiting adjusted gross income limits for farms that have not kept pace with inflation.

“Our farmers, ranchers, and producers work hard every day to feed and clothe our nation. When disaster strikes, they should be able to access the important programs designed to protect them,” the Gainesville Republican said.

“The AGI limitations set years ago have denied access for producers who truly need it, and the exemption for farms making 75% of their income from farming and farming-related practices is much-needed to bolster resilience. I’m glad to join my House and Senate colleagues in leading this effort to ensure fair access to these critical disaster programs.”

She filed the bipartisan bill with Democratic Reps. Zoe Lofgren and Jimmy Panetta of California and Republican Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia.

“Barriers to assistance programs for our farmers and ranchers can hold back the recovery of rural economies after natural disasters,” Panetta said. “This bipartisan legislation would ensure that producers who depend on agriculture for their livelihoods can access the resources they need to not only get by during times of crisis but also to rebuild stronger. This is a common-sense solution that will strengthen our agricultural safety net and the agriculture of our country.”

NASA push

Sens. Moody and Scott are introducing the Consolidating Aerospace Programs Efficiently (CAPE) at Canaveral Act to move NASA’s headquarters to the Space Coast.

“Establishing NASA’s headquarters within the Space Coast will bridge the bureaucracy gap from the top down and bring stakeholders together,” Moody said.

“Florida is the gateway to space, and this common-sense proposal would save taxpayers money, encourage collaboration with private space companies, and tap into Florida’s talented workforce to spur further innovation. As stewards of taxpayer dollars, we must ensure that any new building will be filled with employees — not empty like we have been seeing in Washington the last four years.”

Her office suggested that building a new headquarters in Washington for the agency is pointless, given that the agency’s current digs have had as little as a 15% occupancy rate.

“Moving to Florida will not only save Americans’ tax dollars, it will enhance efficiency and streamline operations in this important industry with proximity to private-sector partners and a top-tier workforce ready to help America reach its space exploration goals,” Scott added.

Grand slam celebration?

Members of the congressional delegation have come together to talk turkey.

Reps. Scott Franklin, a Lakeland Republican, and Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, filed a resolution recognizing Saturday, March 15, as National Osceola Turkey Day. Scott and Moody introduced a companion resolution in the Senate.

“The Osceola turkey is a special part of Florida’s natural heritage,” Franklin said. “We must continue critical efforts to conserve and protect their habitat, especially with only 100,000 birds left in existence. This resolution underscores the importance of conservation programs that protect Florida’s wildlife and preserve hunting traditions for future generations.”

The black-winged turkey, named for Seminole leader Chief Osceola, has long been a popular target for hunters. It is one of four species in North America and part of the National Wild Turkey Federation’s “Grand Slam.”

“Outdoor enthusiasts from all over the world come to Central Florida in search of the Osceola turkey — helping our local economy continue thriving,” Soto said. “I’m proud of our bipartisan efforts to protect the Osceola turkey and hunting traditions.”

Cleanup in aisle fairness

Just feet from the checkout counter at the United Against Poverty Member Share Grocery Store in Orlando, Rep. Maxwell Frost unveiled legislation to fight high grocery prices.

“Families across America are paying way too much for food while a few huge companies make billions of dollars,” Frost said.

“The Fair Grocery Pricing Act is the solution we need to stop these companies from unfairly raising prices and help make groceries affordable again. We can’t keep letting big food companies control the market and raise prices whenever they want. Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress ran on the promise of lowering costs, but now they have no plan and are pointing fingers — here’s something they can do to deliver on that promise and help Central Florida families.”

The legislation would make it illegal for food producers to use digital tools to share pricing or supply information, which Frost said leads to price-fixing. The bill would also stop the coordination of pricing through algorithms and create a legal avenue for consumers who feel commercial practices are keeping prices high.

Credit card caps

Credit card fees have brought together two members of Congress who are famously from different extremes of their parties. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, unveiled a bipartisan bill that would cap credit card interest rates at 10%.

“I’m proud to be the bipartisan co-lead to this legislation,” Luna said. “For too long, credit card companies have abused working-class Americans with absurd interest rates, trapping them in an almost insurmountable amount of debt. We need a fair solution — and that means getting rid of the status quo and putting a reasonable cap on interest rates.”

While Luna, a popular figure in the MAGA movement, and Ocasio-Cortez, head of The Squad, have been celebrated by polar opposites of the ideological spectrum, they also represent populist coalitions within their respective parties.

“Credit cards with high interest rates regularly trap working people in endless cycles of debt. At a time when families are struggling to make ends meet, we cannot allow big banks to shake down our communities for profit,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“During his campaign, President Trump pledged to cap credit card interest rates at 10%. We’re making that pledge more than a talking point by introducing legislation to protect working people from remaining trapped under mountains of debt.”

Insurance fraud

As health insurance rates climb nationwide, Rep. Kathy Castor is part of a bipartisan effort to crack down on rogue carriers changing prices after consumers sign up for plans.

The Tampa Democrat filed the Insurance Fraud Accountability Act with Rep. Deborah Ross, a North Carolina Republican. The bill would establish criminal penalties and enhance consumer protections when insurers change plans advertised in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace without subscribers’ knowledge or consent.

“The Affordable Care Act has been a godsend to families across America and in Florida, which has the highest number of marketplace enrollees nationwide,” Castor said. “The ACA has lowered the cost of high-quality health care and banned discrimination for preexisting conditions. Unfortunately, a few bad actors are exploiting people and signing them up for health insurance plans without their consent.”

Ross said that type of change in practice hurts consumers unfairly.

“North Carolina families should never have to wake up to find their health insurance changed or canceled without their knowledge,” the Republican Congresswoman said.

Castor expressed hope that, regardless of lawmakers’ opinions on the marketplace, members would unite to fight customer unfair treatment.

“Together, these measures will protect hardworking Americans from predatory practices and keep money in their wallets where it rightfully belongs,” she said. “If President Trump and Congressional Republicans were serious about addressing fraud in our health systems, they would support this critical legislation.”

Streamlined swapping

Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican, is joining Moskowitz to facilitate conservation efforts for states and tribes.

The Make State Wildlife Action Plans (Make SWAPS) Efficient Act would expedite the federal process for approving state wildlife protection grant funding. It would also institute a six-month timeline for the Fish & Wildlife Service to review wildlife action plans before they are automatically approved.

“Florida depends on the State and Tribal Wildlife Grant Program to help protect the diverse ecosystems that call our state home, but it takes far too long for the federal government to approve wildlife conservation action plans under it,” Moskowitz said. “So, I’m teaming up with Congressman Donalds on common sense legislation that will institute a timeline for officials to sign off on these strategies and get these targeted funds out more quickly. By streamlining this conservation tool, our bill will cut red tape and help ensure our public lands and Florida wildlife stay protected from coast to coast.”

States typically submit SWAP plans every 10 years. Despite this infrequency, the federal government has taken up to 18 months to release appropriate funds.

“As we continue to peel back the labyrinth of federal bureaucracy that has paralyzed the basic functions of our federal government, we must turn to the Department of Interior,” Donalds said.

“Currently, it’s taking over a year and a half to approve basic state wildlife protection plans to ensure non-game species do not become threatened or endangered. This is unacceptable, and this is why I introduced HR 1676 to expedite this timeline to just 180 days. We are making our government efficient again whether bureaucrats in Washington like it or not.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, All Florida, Ducks Unlimited, and Florida Commercial Watermen’s Conservation endorsed the bill.

Teacher pay

Rep. Frederica Wilson, a former schoolteacher and principal, continues championing public-school educators in Congress. The Miami-Dade Democrat reintroduced the American Teacher Act, which would boost minimum teacher salaries to $60,000 nationwide.

“It’s about damn time we give our public schoolteachers a raise. With the ongoing teacher shortage worsening each year, we fail to raise teacher salaries while prices rise; it’s no surprise that talented educators are leaving the profession. Speaking as a former public-school teacher and principal, I know firsthand how important our teachers are and how hard they work. Yet, despite teachers’ hard work, they often go unnoticed and are underpaid, forcing them to juggle multiple jobs just to make ends meet,” Wilson said.

“That is why I am once again introducing the American Teacher Act to ensure every teacher across America makes at least $60,000. Once we start respecting our educators, we can expect better student outcomes and watch our teacher shortage shrink.”

In addition to teacher raises the bill establishes a grant process for states to seek assistance paying those rates. Going forward, it would tie pay to the state’s Consumer Price Index.

Teachers unions endorsed the legislation.

“Students of every color, background and ZIP code deserve qualified and caring educators who are dedicated and have the resources to uncover the full potential of every child,” said National Education Association President Becky Pringle. “Unfortunately, today, we continue to find ourselves in a five-alarm crisis, with staffing shortages in schools across the country.

“Moreover, we have a shortage of professional pay, basic dignity, and respect for the professionals they are. Educators proudly support the American Teacher Act, which will meet the goal of addressing educator shortage with long-term solutions, not Band-Aid approaches. We must recruit large numbers of diverse educators into the profession and retain qualified and experienced educators in our schools to support our students in learning recovery and thriving in today’s world. We are grateful to Congresswoman Wilson for standing by our educators and fighting for our students.”

Florida in, Florida out

A Florida leader, Keith Sonderling, secured Senate confirmation as Deputy Secretary of Labor. In January, Trump nominated the Gunster lawyer to work under newly confirmed Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

The West Palm Beach Republican ultimately saw a close 53-46 confirmation vote, with the Senate voting purely across party lines. Both Moody and Scott supported his confirmation.

However, this week, a former Florida delegation member nominated for a key post was withdrawn from consideration. Former Rep. Dave Weldon, an Indian American Republican, had been nominated by Trump as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director. However, amid scrutiny over his anti-vaccine views, the White House withdrew his name from consideration immediately ahead of a scheduled hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

He is the third Trump nominee to withdraw from consideration. The other two were Florida men: Former Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration as Attorney General and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister withdrew from consideration as Director of the Drug Enforcement Agency.

On this day

March 14, 1794 — “Patent issued for cotton gin” via the National Archives — Such machines had been around for centuries when Eli Whitney made his improvements. However, Whitney’s device was the first to clean short-staple cotton; a single machine could produce up to 50 pounds of cleaned cotton daily. It made cotton a profitable crop for the first time. Ultimately, however, the most significant impact of the cotton gin was on the growth of slavery. Though the cotton gin reduced the labor of removing seeds, it did not reduce the number of enslaved people forced to grow and pick the cotton. The opposite occurred.

March 14, 1865 — “Confederacy approves Black soldiers” via History.com — With the main Rebel armies facing long odds against much larger Union armies, the Confederacy, in a desperate measure, reluctantly approves the use of Black troops. The situation was bleak for the Confederates in the Spring of 1865. The Yankees had captured large swathes of Southern territory, General William T. Sherman’s Union army was tearing through the Carolinas, and General Robert E. Lee was trying valiantly to hold the Confederate capital of Richmond, Virginia, against General Ulysses S. Grant’s growing force.

Happy birthday

Best wishes to Rep. Mike Haridopolos, who turns 55 on Saturday, March 15.

___

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol, with contributions by A.G. Gancarski.