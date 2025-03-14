Ashley Moody, Rick Scott push to move NASA HQ to Florida’s Space Coast

Florida’s Senators are putting their muscle behind a Gov. Ron DeSantis priority regarding the future of NASA.

U.S. Sens. Ashley Moody and Rick Scott are introducing the Consolidating Aerospace Programs Efficiently (CAPE) at Canaveral Act to move the headquarters of the space agency on the Space Coast.

“Establishing NASA’s headquarters within the Space Coast will bridge the bureaucracy gap from the top down and bring stakeholders together,” Moody said.

“Florida is the gateway to space and this commonsense proposal would save taxpayers money, encourage collaboration with private space companies, and tap into Florida’s talented workforce to spur further innovation. As stewards of taxpayer dollars, we must ensure that any new building will be filled with employees — not empty like we have been seeing in Washington the last four years.”

Moody contends that it’s pointless to build a new headquarters in Washington, D.C., for the agency, given that their current digs have had as little as a 15% occupancy rate.

“Moving to Florida will not only save Americans’ tax dollars, it will enhance efficiency and streamline operations in this important industry with proximity to private-sector partners and a top-tier workforce ready to help America reach its space exploration goals,” Scott added.

In addition to the Senators, Space Florida CEO Rob Long said this “solution takes advantage of Florida’s place as the center of America’s aerospace economy while creating a cost-effective solution that would release NASA from the bureaucratic shackles within the Beltway.”

“It is a logical step to fuel innovation. Moving NASA’s leadership closer to where the bulk of the mission happens every day just makes sense,” Long argued.

DeSantis said last month that he wants the proposed build in the nation’s capital stopped, in part, because “nobody shows up to work there anyways.” He thinks the project will end up “costing a billion” dollars, a spend not needed because “renovations” are already going on at Cape Canaveral.