Practice fireworks safety, avoid holiday ‘tragedy,’ Jimmy Patronis says

Fireworks fill the skies in many neighborhoods on and around July 4, and state CFO and Florida Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis urges fireworks safety.

“Each July 4th, thousands of people — often times children and teens — are injured while using consumer fireworks. In 2017, fireworks were responsible for an estimated 12,900 emergency room injuries. Don’t let your holiday turn into a tragedy,” Patronis warns.

One piece of advice: Leave fireworks displays to the professionals.

“Consider finding a local fireworks show in your area to enjoy,” advises the CFO’s office. If going it alone, the CFO’s office urges people not to light multiple fuses at once, and to not try to relight “duds.”

Sparklers, which can reach 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, are ill-advised playthings for children, the CFO’s missive adds.

“Glow sticks,” perhaps left over from parents’ rave days, are recommended as safer alternatives.

As well, advice is to buy “approved” sparklers. The CFO’s office is well into its second decade of offering such advice.

Pets? They should be kept indoors, away from the noise, the combustion, and the uncertainty.

And fire extinguishers, meanwhile, should be kept nearby.

Patronis and other state leaders have sounded the alarm about fire safety already this summer.

“Fire hazards in Florida are real, and we must work together to protect our communities from fire-related tragedies. Always remember to practice caution when grilling as you celebrate summer holidays like the Fourth of July,” Patronis said in June.

“As temperatures increase, it is also important to understand the dangers associated with our state’s elevated wildfire risk due to down timber from recent hurricanes. Being mindful of our state’s fire risks will help ensure you and your family have a safe summer,” Patronis added.

Patronis also offered similar counsel ahead of Memorial Day this year.