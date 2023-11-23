November 23, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

The first Thanksgiving was on Florida’s First Coast

Staff ReportsNovember 23, 20233min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Weird Thanksgiving recipes

APoliticalHeadlines

Before the Pilgrims, Floridians celebrated the ‘real’ first Thanksgiving

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jonathan Allen: Thank a Florida farmer — food costs of holiday meal lower this Thanksgiving

Timucuan Thanksgiving
The National Parks Service notes that the traditional Thanksgiving narrative simply left out these celebrations.

Though most narratives render the American Thanksgiving as an extension of the English Pilgrims landing on Plymouth Rock, there is strong evidence that Florida experienced its own versions of the same holiday.

Specifically, Northeast Florida, where explorers landed decades before the Pilgrims reached Massachusetts, as the Jacksonville Historical Society notes.

“Fifty-six years before the Pilgrims celebrated their feast, Spanish explorer Don Pedro Menendez de Aviles arrived on the coast of Florida. He came ashore on September 8, 1565, naming the land on which he stepped ‘St. Augustine’ in honor of the saint on whose feast day, Aug. 28, the land was sighted. Members of the Timucua tribe, which had occupied the site for more than 4,000 years, greeted Menéndez and his group of some 800 Catholic colonists peacefully.”

But even before that, another North Florida Thanksgiving …

“On June 30, 1564 — a year before the St. Augustine celebration — the French explorer Rene Goulaine de Laudonnière called for a feast to celebrate the establishment of Fort Caroline atop the St. Johns Bluff, near present-day Jacksonville. (Laudonnière had reached the coast of Florida on June 22, and then proceeded up the waterway that Jean Ribault, two years earlier, had dubbed the River of May; today, we know it as the St. Johns River.) The Timucua Indians warmly welcomed the French Huguenots and helped prepare a feast in their honor.”

The National Parks Service notes that the traditional Thanksgiving narrative simply omitted these celebrations.

“The thanksgiving at St. Augustine was celebrated 56 years before the Puritan Pilgrim thanksgiving at Plymouth Plantation (Massachusetts), but it did not become the origin of a national annual tradition. During the 18th century, British forces won out over those of Spain and France for mastery over the continent,” the NPS asserts.

“Thus, British observances, such as the annual re-enactment of the Pilgrims’ harvest festival in 1621, became a national practice. After the United States became an independent country, Congress recommended one yearly day of thanksgiving for the whole nation to celebrate. George Washington suggested the date Nov. 26.”

Post Views: 522

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida's Insurance Commissioner bullish on new domestic property insurer

nextJonathan Allen: Thank a Florida farmer — food costs of holiday meal lower this Thanksgiving

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Thanksgiving Weekend is brought to you by these Florida lobbyists and political organizations
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more