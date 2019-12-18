Last Call for 12.18.19 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Is the atmosphere getting hostile in legislative hearings on abortion bills?

Laura Goodhue, executive director of the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates and a host of other abortion-rights advocates and allies think it is. At a minimum, they think they experienced it at the Dec. 10 Senate Health Policy Committee hearing on Senate Bill 404, Republican state Sen. Kelli Stargel’s parental consent for abortion bill.

Goodhue and the others sent a letter to Senate President Bill Galvano Wednesday urging better treatment for abortion rights advocates at the bill’s next stop, the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Said the letter: “We are writing to you on behalf of dozens of young Floridians who felt disrespected, threatened and even under attack both by advocates for the bill as well as senators on the committee,” the letter states. “They also felt the staff of the sergeant’s office was following the senators’ lead in giving preferential treatment to those who were hurling insults and threats at these young people.”

Galvano’s office is not so sure things got hostile, but acknowledged at least being on notice. In a statement sent to Florida Politics Wednesday, his office emphasized his priorities for security and decorum and assured they would continue. The office said he found no safety threats reported to the Sergeant-at-arms Dec. 10.

“Moving forward, the President has every confidence in the abilities of Senate Committee chairs, in coordination with the Senate Sergeant at Arms and Capitol Police, to manage meetings in an open and productive manner,” the statement read.

In an interview, Goodhue cited at least one young woman she said received threatening comments from a man in the crowd.

“This is something that struck us as completely out of line,” Goodhue said.

“Today’s announcement is the product of a President who puts people first, a reform-minded Governor with a bold vision for Florida and a determination to get results for all, and a legislature committed to keeping its word and giving Floridians access to cost-effective and safe medications.” — House Speaker José Oliva, reacting to progress on the state’s drug importation plan.

The Revenue Estimating Conference will discuss court revenues, which were revised upward the last the conference adopted an estimate. They meet at 9 a.m. in the Knott Building at the Capitol.

Reps. Joe Casello and Mike Caruso will speak at Palm Beach State College graduation ceremonies. Casello will deliver remarks at the 9:30 a.m. commencement. Caruso will speak at the 2 p.m. commencement. Both events will be at the South Florida Fair Expo Center, 9067 Southern Blvd., in West Palm Beach.

The State Board of Education will go over its fiscal year 2020-21 budget request, which is being amended to mirror the Governor’s proposed budget. The conference call begins at 10:30 a.m. The call-in number is 1-800-353-6461. The conference code is 9132047.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis will make an announcement at Bay High School. That’s at 1 p.m. Central time, 1200 Harrison Avenue, Panama City.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz will deliver remarks at the Republican Party of Palm Beach County’s holiday party. The reception will be held at 6 p.m. in the Kravis Center’s Cohen Pavilion, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., in West Palm Beach.

State Rep. Shevrin Jones will host a holiday toy drive for children in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian. The event will be held at Hollywood Vine, 2305 Harrison Street, in Hollywood from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez will attend and speak at the Republican Party of Miami-Dade County holiday party. It starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Renaissance Ball Room, 5910 S.W. Eighth St., in Miami.