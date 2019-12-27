Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

No. 25 on the list of Florida Politicians of the Decade: Tom Lee

Headlines Jax

2019 was the year Northeast Florida politics broke

Headlines SW Florida

Ten politicos who made a difference in Southwest Florida politics in 2019

Headlines Orlando

Ten elected officials who made a difference in Central Florida in 2019

Headlines Influence

Florida Politicians of the Decade: What to do with Jack Latvala?

Headlines

Florida Politicians of the Decade: Honorable mention, John Morgan

Headlines

No. 25 on the list of Florida Politicians of the Decade: Tom Lee

From greyhound racing to gift bans, Lee has left a mark on Florida politics.

on

Sen. Tom Lee is an easy pick for one of Florida’s top politicians of the decade. He’s a former Senate President, served on the Constitution Revision Commission that determines what voters can decide to change in the constitution every 20 years, and his wife is the current Secretary of State.

Lee also filed the greyhound racing ban legislation that voters ultimately approved at the ballot box.

But Lee’s most lasting legacy will likely be his work on lobbyist reforms in 2006 that, for good or bad, reshaped the way lobbyists do business in Tallahassee.

Lee’s push for the zero-tolerance gift ban was well-intentioned. It came after reports of rampant misuse of gifts from special interests and lobbyists, including hunting trips, fancy dinners, and even vacations abroad. 

Lee, annoyed with the lack of transparency, was integral in passing legislation that bars lawmakers from accepting any gifts at all.

But the law has since proven inconsequential to buying influence in Tallahassee as special interest groups exploit loopholes to funnel contributions to lawmakers through their respective political parties, a loophole Lee himself has reportedly taken advantage of through party reimbursements. 

Instead, day to day meetings between lawmakers and lobbyists have been awkward affairs in which elected officials can’t so much as accept a bottle of water or cup of coffee during a meeting.

In 2013, seven years after the ban he pushed for took effect, Lee himself unsuccessfully attempted to roll the ban back for two years.

While the gift ban has plenty of critics, there are also plenty who appreciate his work on the issue.

“I think Tom had one of the biggest wins with passage of the gift ban,” said Gus Corbella, senior director of government law and policy for the Greenberg Traurig firm in Tallahassee. “It really changed how business is done in Tallahassee.”

Corbella said Lee’s importance in the Florida Legislature goes beyond his policy wins, though. Lee served in the Senate for a decade from 1996 until 2006 and has been serving again since 2012.

“We tend to lose a lot of history and tradition and institutional memory because of term limits,” Corbella said.

The revolving door created in the Legislature by term limits, Corbella explained, means a lot of members don’t have a long enough history to understand the ins and outs of state politics and the legislative process.

Lee’s long service transcends that and serves, as Corbella sees it, as a way to mentor newer members.

Ron Pierce, a Florida lobbyist, praised Lee’s work on public policy.

“Serving his second tour in the Florida Senate, Senator Tom Lee continues to have a tremendous impact on public policy in Florida. From transportation to education to insurance, you can find his fingerprints on many of the major policy issues that was passed over the past decade.  Never afraid of a fight and never afraid to be the lone voice on an issue, he is driven by what he feels is right and driven by his profound respect for the process and the members in that process” Pierce said.

Lee’s passion in elected office can often be taken as a bit much, but that passion is also part of what makes him stand out.

“When the Senator takes the microphone, there will be thoughtful discourse. Sometimes it’s called ‘Tomtificating,’ and sure, he can go overboard, often to his colleagues’ chagrin. But Tom Lee is at his best in fighting for what he believes to be the right path in policy, especially when he knows he is going to lose the battle, for he does think often of the greater war,” said GOP political consultant David Johnson.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.