No. 22 on the list of Florida Politicians of the Decade: Matt Gaetz

Matt Gaetz may now be known primarily for his enthusiastic support for President Donald Trump.

But long before that, the North Florida firebrand was making waves in state politics.

Gaetz served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2010 until 2016. And, like Trump, developed an innate instinct for not caring what people think of him.

“Florida has never given us a president, but I would not bet against Matt ­Gaetz,” writes Jacob Bacharach in The New Republic, calling him “Trump’s loyal apprentice.”

Gaetz first gained national notoriety after then-House Speaker Will Weatherford tapped him in 2013 to head investigative hearings into whether or not Florida should amend its controversial “Stand Your Ground” laws.

Gaetz famously (depending on your opinion of Stand Your Ground) said he would not change “one damn comma” of the law.

The hearings came after intense protests and backlash over the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of teen Trayvon Martin. Zimmerman successfully used Stand Your Ground as a defense, triggering a divide between activists who thought Zimmerman used the law to justify the racial profiling, confronting and then shooting of Martin and pro-Second Amendment Republicans who believe the law is necessary to protect those acting in self-defense.

Now on Capitol Hill — describing himself on Twitter as a “Florida man proudly serving the First District in Congress” — Gaetz is continuing his vocal support for the law.

He penned an op-ed in the Orlando Sentinel last December supporting the law with a harrowing hypothetical about a young woman attacked on her way to her car.

“Terrified, hurt and with no way to escape, Allison reaches in her purse and pulls out the small revolver she hoped to never use,” Gaetz wrote, explaining she had no choice but to pull the trigger.

“I certainly don’t think Allison is a murderer. And because of ‘stand your ground’ laws, neither does the state of Florida.”

The hearings Gaetz led were the closest activists have come to reforming or repealing Stand Your Ground since it was implemented in 2005. The law is alive and well today in part because of Gaetz’s insistence that it was a necessity to protect victims, not assailants.

“Surprising nobody who has served with him, Matt continues to make his presence known across Florida’s political landscape,” said Rep. Jamie Grant. “And while some folks may see him only as a political machine, they overlook his talent and work ethic on the policy front at their own peril. Few people I’ve ever served with are as capable and committed to policy work as Matt Gaetz.”

Now Gaetz has a new high-profile role as Trump’s most fervent champion during impeachment hearings. He made headlines when he crashed a committee meeting (briefly delaying witness testimony), demanding transparent impeachment proceedings, opening the doors to any members of Congress who wanted to be there.

He did it again when proceedings went public, blasting a constitutional law scholar who quipped that, “while the President can name his son Barron, he cannot make him a baron.” Gaetz used his allotted five minutes of questioning to chiding Pamela Karlan for invoking a minor child in his father’s impeachment. It served as an important moment for Republicans supporting the President because it fueled their claims that the process was a partisan sham rather than a valid investigation.

Gaetz’s relevance in the next decade will continue, based largely on what happens next with Trump.