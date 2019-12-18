Connect with us

Trump to address young conservatives at Turning Point USA conference

Impeachment fatigue a factor in Florida, Mason-Dixon poll says

Donald Trump sends furious letter to Nancy Pelosi about impeachment

Charlie Crist praises passage of two major funding packages to keep government running

Mike Waltz lauds national security spending, but nothing else

Stephanie Murphy to vote yes on impeachment
Donald Trump has a very plausible path to reelection.

Federal

Ken Starr is also on the agenda.

The White House said President Donald Trump will be in Florida this weekend to speak at a conference for young conservatives.

Trump will speak at Turning Point USA in West Palm Beach on Saturday. Other speakers include Sean Hannity, Trump’s attorney Rudy Guiliani, former White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, Donald Trump Jr., and Congressman Matt Gaetz.

The White House said Tuesday that Trump will address 3,000 student leaders from across the country.

The Palm Beach Post reports Ken Starr, who led the investigation that resulted in the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, is also on the agenda.

