Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Duke Energy seeks rate hike to recoup costs from Hurricane Dorian

APolitical Headlines

Trend toward fewer speeding tickets projected to continue

APolitical

New year brings lower bills to FPL customers

APolitical Headlines

Income growth greatest in tech hubs over past 5 years

APolitical Headlines

FHA hospitals provided $4.1 billion in community benefits last year

APolitical Headlines

Shevrin Jones to headline toy drive for Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas

APolitical

Duke Energy seeks rate hike to recoup costs from Hurricane Dorian

The company claims more than $171 million in costs.

on

Duke Energy Florida is seeking reimbursements for costs it incurred during storm response to Hurricane Dorian and Tropical Storm Nestor.

The company estimates its costs from Hurricane Dorian at about $171 million and $400,000 for Tropical Storm Nestor.

Duke filed an application with the Florida Public Service Commission Thursday to recoup costs.

Utility consumers would absorb the costs. Duke estimates residential customers to see an increase of $5.34 per 1,000 kWh of electricity on a typical monthly bill. If approved, the rate hike would begin in March and continue for 11 months.

Commercial and industrial customers would see an increase of up to 7.7 percent on their bills. The exact impact would vary based on “a variety of factors.”

The Florida Public Service Commission will review the costs and determine the final amount to be recovered in a proceeding next year.

Duke defends its cost recovery plan because of its robust response to the storms, particularly to Dorian.

The utility deployed 7,800 employees and contractors ahead of Hurricane Dorian to position repair crews to restore power to customers as quickly as possible.

The company noted it was using $675 million in combined savings from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to cover restoration costs incurred from hurricanes Irma, Nate and Michael and to replenish its depleted hurricane reserve fund. That’s saving customers about $12 per month on average, the company said.

“We’ve seen an increase in frequency and intensity of extreme weather events,” said Catherine Stempien, Duke Energy Florida state president. “We’re working hard to strengthen our electric grid while minimizing impacts to customer bills.”

Duke has come under fire in the past for seeking advanced nuclear cost recovery on a now-defunct plant in Crystal River and two cancelled projects in Levy County and at Turkey Point. The Crystal River plant shut down a decade ago after Duke had already spent funds with the intention to upgrade the facility, but instead closed it after damages rendered the project not viable.

The issue has gone largely quiet over the past couple of years as Duke Energy has shifted some of its priorities to lowering costs and increasing service for customers through various projects including increasing solar energy.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.