Connect with us

Headlines Influence

No. 12 on the list of Florida Politicians of the Decade: Don Gaetz

Headlines Influence

No. 13 on the list of Florida Politicians of the Decade: Pam Bondi

Headlines

Amber Mariano engaged during vacation in France

2020 Headlines

In pursuit of Florida Latinos, Democrats fight socialist tag

Federal Headlines

No. 14 on the list of Florida Politicians of the Decade: Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Federal Headlines

Marco Rubio: Iran must be held responsible for attack on Baghdad embassy

Headlines

No. 12 on the list of Florida Politicians of the Decade: Don Gaetz

Gaetz was a key opponent to medical cannabis proposals.

on

Don Gaetz was a respected and influential Senate President who presided over the Legislature’s upper chamber in 2013 and 2014.

In 2014, as Senate President, Gaetz was a pivotal opponent to that year’s medical cannabis amendment that ultimately, and narrowly, failed at the ballot box. That amendment was similar to the law currently in effect today that allows cannabis use for certain patients who received recommendations for the drug from qualified physicians.

It was perhaps the highest political battle in Florida that year.

The amendment barely missed the 60% threshold needed to pass. Gaetz, and others who vocally opposed it, were integral in wooing as many no-votes as possible on an issue that looked like it would pass.

Gaetz argued the amendment was too broad because it would allow patients to receive recommendations for medical cannabis for flimsy reasons. In one instance, he said one of those reasons could be something as silly as “having a back that needs to be scratched.”

Supporters of the amendment were quick to dismiss such claims, but the fear that the amendment would lead to a massive loophole falling just short of a recreational use law might just have been enough to stop it from getting the support it needed.

A similar measure on the 2016 ballot was approved.

Gaetz also held a unique claim to fame. He served two more years in the Senate after his term as President, which is uncommon. Wielding the gavel puts Legislative leaders in a position of power, one that would be difficult to lay down entirely once returning as a ranking member.

During the 2016 Legislative Session, his final in office, Gaetz helped facilitate a key compromise between the Legislature and then Gov. Rick Scott to increase education funding. Scott wanted to increase education spending by increasing property taxes, but Republicans who controlled the Legislature weren’t interested in doing that.

Instead, the Senate, under then-Senate President Andy Gardiner, compromised with a complicated method of using state dollars to supplement to cut a portion of required property taxes. Gaetz heralded the compromise as a $428 million property tax relief because it blocked what would have been future property tax increases.

Gaetz served in the Senate from 2006 until 2016, representing parts of Northwest Florida.

He’s also the father of Congressman Matt Gaetz (who is also on the list at No. 22).

“Don Gaetz has been a legend in every aspect of his life. He became the largest provider of hospice care in the world, turned a mediocre-performing, Panhandle school district into a model for America as superintendent, and ran the Florida Senate like a boss as President. He did this while being the best husband and father our family could ever hope for. I couldn’t be prouder to be his son,” the younger Gaetz said.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.