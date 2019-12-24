Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Lauren Book bill would allow those convicted of cannabis possession to expunge their record

Headlines Influence

Keith Perry bill looks to preempt local occupational licensing requirements

APolitical Headlines

Ready for take off: Nikki Fried officially clears Santa, reindeer for flight into Florida

APolitical Headlines

In Sweden’s Arctic, ice atop snow leaves reindeer starving

Headlines Influence

Debbie Mayfield seeks sales tax holiday for guns, tents and other hunting supplies

Headlines

Florida identified more than 3,300 Hepatitis A cases this year, nearly triple the number in the previous five years combined
marijuana

Headlines

Lauren Book bill would allow those convicted of cannabis possession to expunge their record

Those who have been convicted of a crime typically lose the ability to expunge their records.

on

State Sen. Lauren Book is looking to make it easier for those convicted of marijuana possession to expunge their criminal history.

Individuals who have been arrested — but not convicted of a crime — can be eligible to have their records expunged. But those who have been convicted of a crime typically lose that eligibility.

Book’s bill (SB 1342) would exempt individuals convicted of a first degree misdemeanor for possession of marijuana from those limitations.

For instance, current law bars expunging a person’s record if that individual has “been adjudicated guilty of, or adjudicated delinquent for committing, any of the acts stemming from the arrest or alleged criminal activity to which the petition pertains.”

The measure from Book, a Plantation Democrat, would add an exception to that rule for those convicted of misdemeanor possession, thereby still allowing them to seek expunction.

Those who possess up to 20 grams can be convicted of a first degree misdemeanor for the offense. The legislation could allow individuals to seal or expunge information pertaining to that possession charge.

Florida has relatively open access to criminal records. That can hamper someone with a criminal history from, for instance, finding a job if the employer decides to conduct a search.

That can beget a cycle where a person is unable to work, and is thus can be more likely to reoffend.

Book’s effort isn’t the only one looking to help those in the state with a prior criminal history. Sen. Bobby Powell, a West Palm Beach Democrat, has also filed legislation supported by the so-called “Ban the Box” movement.

That measure would require employers to review an application and conduct an initial interview before asking an applicant about his or her criminal history.

Once an interview is conducted, an employer has full power to reject the applicant because of his or her criminal history. But by banning an initial ask, it blocks employers from simply screening away otherwise-qualified applicants simply for a blemish on their record.

Of course, there is also an effort to place an amendment on the 2020 ballot that would legalize recreational marijuana entirely.

If Book’s measure is successful this upcoming Session, it would take effect on July 1, 2020.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.