Joe Henderson: Election 2020 could happen just this way ... maybe

I hope you had an enjoyable Christmas, and that it leads to an even better new year. Even if it wasn’t great, at least you weren’t a reporter or political operative in Iowa on the lookout for potential caucus voters as Election 2020 approaches.

But Christmas is behind us now, with Iowa dead ahead and other states soon to follow with primaries. You may want to curl up under a blanket until after the first Tuesday next November. Don’t worry, we’ll get through this together. It’s all about anticipating what’s to come.

With that, my fearless forecast for 2020.

January: The year opens with President Donald Trump declaring on Twitter that the first year of the new decade, the best decade, will be better than any decade except for the last four years of the just-completed decade. And it’s all because of me! (Well, him). The Florida Legislative Session opens in mid-month. Gov. Ron DeSantis faces his first real crisis after Republicans complain he must be doing something wrong because Democrats don’t hate him.

February: Chris Matthews of MSNBC is asked at a townhall how Iowa can be so important. After all, Ted Cruz won the 2016 GOP caucus. Rick Santorum won in 2012, and Mike Huckabee won in 2008. Matthews admits finally, “I have no idea.”

March: DeSantis’ approval rating moves toward 90 percent after the Session ends on March 13. Frustrated Democrats announce they won’t even bother with a challenge against him in 2022. Instead, they will focus on gaining seats in various Soil and Water Conservation Districts. “We have a better chance there because no one knows who they’re voting for in those races anyway,” a top Democrat source tells Politico.

April: Joe Biden locks up the Democratic nomination. One key Democrat tells Florida Politics, “Right now, we’d run Wile E. Coyote if we thought he could beat Donald Trump.” Trump accidentally launches a nuclear missile while searching on his iPhone for Hillary Clinton’s missing emails. Rudy Giuliani blames the incident on Ukranian i nterference. Polls show Democrats leading nationally by 25 points.

May: The long-delayed impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate finally happens. It doesn’t last long, though. Mitch McConnell, channeling his inner Vincent Laguardia Gambini, declares Trump innocent of all charges before senators hear any testimony. McConnell also confirms Giuliani to a spot on the U.S. Supreme Court. When reminded there isn’t an opening, McConnell responds, “We want to be ready, just in case.”

June: A new poll reveals voters across the nation prefer “None Of The Above” to the two candidates. A leaked email to Trump from Vladimir Putin reads, “Don’t worry, big guy, we’ve got this.” Trump’s approval ratings dip into single digits. A push begins to replace Trump with DeSantis.

July: Democrats gather in Milwaukee for their

convention. There is immediate trouble. Chairwoman Nancy Pelosi is caught on a hot mic saying the Green Bay Packers are “completely over-rated.” Democrats’ chances of winning Wisconsin collapse.

August: Trump is nominated after DeSantis tells party bosses, “Why would I ever want that job? I already live in the best state in the country.” DeSantis’ approval ratings inch toward 100 percent.

September: Trump sends out a tweet saying he heard Biden was born in Kenya. Biden says he has tapes of Trump asking if Putin knows a computer expert who weighs 400 pounds and sits on the edge of his bed. Putin said he’ll have his people call Trump’s people.

October: America pleads: Get this over with, PLEASE!

November: Election 2020 arrives, and about 130 million Americans do their civic duty. Polls show Biden winning by 30 points, or Trump by 30 points, or Ron DeSantis by 90 points. Wile E. Coyote has strong support too. In Florida, Democrats make surprising gains in the Soil and Water Conservation District races. Florida’s electoral votes are in limbo, though, because polls never opened in Palm Beach and Broward counties. Officials explain the gaffe by saying, “The election was TODAY?” Biden piles up more than 300 electoral votes anyway and claims victory. Trump refuses to concede. He tweets: “Hearing about MASSIVE voter fraud in every state Biden “won” (cheater!!). My EXCELLENT Judge Kavanaugh will look into this IMMEDIATELY!”

December: The Green Bay Packers wrap up a perfect season and Biden prepares to take over. Trump defiantly tweets, “WRONG! Not leaving!!” He also tries to fire Kavanaugh for being “VERY DISLOYAL!” Canada announces any Americans are welcome to leave their troubles behind and move north. An exodus begins.