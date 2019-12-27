Introducing Florida Politics’ definitive list of Florida Politicians of the 2010s

When historians look back on Florida in the 2010s, what (or who) will they see?

Hurricanes? Red tide and the fight over clean water? Gun control and safety? Vouchers and charter schools? Sex scandals? How did we handle the state’s wildly growing population? Medicaid expansion? The rise of part-time Florida Man Donald Trump?

These issues (and more) leave little doubt that the past 10 years were significant for Florida — and national — politics.

Since news is the first rewrite of history, Florida Politics set out to identify the policymakers who emerged over the decade with outsized influence, both in the spotlight and behind the scenes.

For the answer, we turned to a panel of key influencers, tapping into their considerable expertise to take stock of the state’s most prominent political movers and shakers.

We then narrowed the list to 25 (with a couple of runner ups). These are the people leaving an indelible mark on Florida politics over the decade.

Our panelists include City of Tampa Director of Marketing & Communications Ashley Bauman; attorney David Biddle; influential Miami-based lobbyist Ron Book; attorney and Republican committeeman Richard DeNapoli, Alia Strategic Group founder Alia Faraj; Strategos Group partner Jim Horne, David Johnson Group founder David Johnson, The Mayernick Group co-founder Tracy Mayernick; Kathy Mears, Transition Director for Senate President-Designate Wilton Simpson; McGuireWoods Senior VP for State Government Relations Rhett O’Doski, Florida Democratic Party Executive Director Juan Penalosa, RSA Consulting founder Ron Pierce, Florida Politics Orlando reporter Scott Powers, independent journalist and Florida Politics contributor Noah Pransky, Landmarc Strategies founder and President Marc Reichelderfer, Capital City Consulting Partner Scott Ross; attorney John Stemberger, president of the Florida Family Policy Council; pollster Steve Vancore.

For many, the top names may not be a surprise. Further down the list, however, the list starts to get interesting.

Readers might also be surprised who was not included on the list.

With that, we ask you to please stay tuned to Florida Politics throughout the next few days as we count down the 25 most influential politicians of the decade.

Honorable mention: John Morgan.

Runner up? Jack Latvala: