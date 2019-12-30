Connect with us

Legislation would allow Uber and Lyft to put digital advertising on cars

Alligators, pricey bananas and naked people: 2019 in Florida

Death row inmate’s lawyers: New evidence points to innocence

Zitta Media enjoys post-holiday rush after Donald Trump tweet

Dep't of State calls for investigation of Christopher Chestnut for voter fraud

A bevy of new Florida laws go into effect New Year’s Day

Companies would have to reserve some ads for nonprofits and governments.

Rep. Bob Rommel is proposing legislation that would allow transportation network companies like Uber and Lyft to begin placing digital advertising boards on top of vehicles.

The signs would be illuminated and digitally operated. The bill (HB 1039) limits the sign to no taller than 20 inches and no longer than 54 inches. Regardless of the size, the sign could not extend beyond the rear of front windshield or otherwise impair the driver’s vision.

The signs could only operate while the vehicle is running.

Rommel’s bill also requires the advertisements to abide by all state guidelines regarding lighting requirements.

Transportation network companies would also have to provide at least 10% of their advertising stock to governments, nonprofit or charitable organizations at no cost..

The signs would be prohibited from advertising any illegal goods or services or any ads that include nudity, depictions of violence or disparaging or false advertisements.

Transportation network companies are any business that provides prearranged rides, typically through the use of a mobile application. The bill does not address whether drivers working under a transportation network platform, who are typically independent contractors who use their personal vehicles, would have to agree to use the digital advertising in order to continue working for the company.

It also does not address whether the digital advertising boards would be permanently attached to the vehicle or if they could be removed when the car is not in use for transportation for-hire services. Nor does it address whether a driver who uses their private vehicle to work for a transportation network company would be able to share in the profits from advertising proceeds.

The bill also adds a category for luxury ground transportation network companies that requires them to follow the same laws as traditional TNCs.

Rommel’s bill does not yet have a companion in the Senate.

