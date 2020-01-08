Florida Democrats hires Joy Howell as new communications director

Political campaign veteran Joy Howell is the Florida Democratic Party’s new communications director.

Howell comes to the party after serving as communications director and senior strategist for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). She has a long history in Democratic campaigns, including as a communications director for former Vice President Al Gore’s 2000 presidential campaign.

Howell recently founded a national consulting firm and has had senior strategy roles on dozens of U.S. Senate, Congressional and issue-based campaigns in Florida and across the U.S.

“Joy Howell is one of the most experienced communications professionals in the country, and we’re thrilled she is bringing her experience to our ramped-up, amped-up team to defeat Trump in 2020,” said Terrie Rizzo, chair of the Florida Democratic Party. “(President Donald) Trump is an ineffective leader, who cares more about his Twitter following than Florida families. His economy benefits only the well-to-do and well-connected, and he has used his platform to demean women, people of color, immigrants and Christians alike. With Joy’s help, the Florida Democratic Party will ensure that voters understand exactly who Trump is when they cast their ballots in November.”

“I’m excited to be joining the team that will defeat Trump in 2020,” Howell said. “Florida is the largest battleground state and Trump cannot win the White House without winning the Sunshine State. Democrats will take back Florida because Trump has spent the better part of the last three years alienating every voting block he needs to win. Women, immigrants, farmers, people of faith and people of color have felt the pain of his policies and his rhetoric. I’m committed to defeating Trump because it’s time for the reckless Trump reality TV show to end.”

Howell holds an MPA from Harvard and an MBA from the University of Redlands.