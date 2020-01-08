Connect with us

Headlines

Florida Democrats hires Joy Howell as new communications director

Headlines Influence

Jose Oliva says health care remains focus

Headlines Influence

Personnel note: Rick Lindstrom joins Rutledge Ecenia

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Cancer doesn't discriminate, but Florida's political gift ban does

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.8.20

APolitical Headlines

State tallies 32 Hepatitis A cases in first four days of 2020

Headlines

Florida Democrats hires Joy Howell as new communications director

Howell comes to the party after serving as communications director and senior strategist for the Federal Communications Commission.

on

Political campaign veteran Joy Howell is the Florida Democratic Party’s new communications director.

Howell comes to the party after serving as communications director and senior strategist for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). She has a long history in Democratic campaigns, including as a communications director for former Vice President Al Gore’s 2000 presidential campaign.

Howell recently founded a national consulting firm and has had senior strategy roles on dozens of U.S. Senate, Congressional and issue-based campaigns in Florida and across the U.S.

“Joy Howell is one of the most experienced communications professionals in the country, and we’re thrilled she is bringing her experience to our ramped-up, amped-up team to defeat Trump in 2020,” said Terrie Rizzo, chair of the Florida Democratic Party. “(President Donald) Trump is an ineffective leader, who cares more about his Twitter following than Florida families. His economy benefits only the well-to-do and well-connected, and he has used his platform to demean women, people of color, immigrants and Christians alike. With Joy’s help, the Florida Democratic Party will ensure that voters understand exactly who Trump is when they cast their ballots in November.”

“I’m excited to be joining the team that will defeat Trump in 2020,” Howell said. “Florida is the largest battleground state and Trump cannot win the White House without winning the Sunshine State. Democrats will take back Florida because Trump has spent the better part of the last three years alienating every voting block he needs to win. Women, immigrants, farmers, people of faith and people of color have felt the pain of his policies and his rhetoric. I’m committed to defeating Trump because it’s time for the reckless Trump reality TV show to end.”

Howell holds an MPA from Harvard and an MBA from the University of Redlands.

In this article:
Written By

Sarah Mueller has extensive experience covering public policy. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2010. She began her career covering local government in Texas, Georgia and Colorado. She returned to school in 2016 to earn a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting. Since then, she’s worked in public radio covering state politics in Illinois, Florida and Delaware. If you'd like to contact her, send an email to sarah@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.