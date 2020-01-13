Connect with us

Get your checkbooks ready for pre-Session fundraisers on Monday

Ron DeSantis' environmental plans get legislative support

Ron DeSantis goals: teacher pay, E-Verify, environmental action

FEA to rally in Tallahassee for public education changes ahead of 2020 Legislation Session

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of Jan. 6

As 2020 begins, Javier Fernandez bid for SD 39 continues to lag

It’s your last chance to write some checks to members before Session.

on

Whip out the checkbooks, PAC chairs and Tallahassee lobbyists, for this week begets a handful of fundraisers for legislative candidates.

State law prohibits legislators from raising money during the 60-day Session, so the eve of Tuesday’s gaveling-in of the annual lawmaking period will be busy with one last chance to raise money before they start the people’s business.

Conveniently, many will take place just a few hundred feet from the Capitol offices:

State Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. and Better Florida Education PC — 6:30 p.m., 511 N. Adams St., Tallahassee.

Republican Alex Rizo, in his bid for House District 110 — 6:30 p.m. 511 N. Adams St., Tallahassee.

State Rep. Bryan Avila — 6:30 PM, 511 N. Adams St., Tallahassee.

