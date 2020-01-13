Get your checkbooks ready for pre-Session fundraisers on Monday

Whip out the checkbooks, PAC chairs and Tallahassee lobbyists, for this week begets a handful of fundraisers for legislative candidates.

State law prohibits legislators from raising money during the 60-day Session, so the eve of Tuesday’s gaveling-in of the annual lawmaking period will be busy with one last chance to raise money before they start the people’s business.

Conveniently, many will take place just a few hundred feet from the Capitol offices:

State Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. and Better Florida Education PC — 6:30 p.m., 511 N. Adams St., Tallahassee.

Republican Alex Rizo, in his bid for House District 110 — 6:30 p.m. 511 N. Adams St., Tallahassee.

State Rep. Bryan Avila — 6:30 PM, 511 N. Adams St., Tallahassee.