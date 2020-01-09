Range of political voices show support for Heather FItzenhagen at campaign kickoff

Music blared from the rooftop bar at Society as Fort Myers Republican Heather Fitzenhagen officially launched her Congressional campaign.

More than 75 people came through the event at some point in the evening, including a range of Southwest Florida political figures.

“I’m excited and very happy with the turnout,” said Fitzenhagen. “People know what I stand for and know how much I care about this community.”

Fitzenhagen filed in December to succeed U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney in Florida’s 19th Congressional District. The event at Society marked her the first campaign function, with another fundraiser planned in Tampa later this month.

The kickoff drew more than Republicans. Cape Coral City Councilwoman Jennifer Nelson, a prominent Democrat, came out in support. Nelson said she likes the two Democrats — Cindy Banyai and David Holden — who have filed on a personal level, but Fitzenhagen is who gets her support this election.

“Heather and I have been friends for many years and I really respect her,” Nelson said. “She has shown me she is ultraconservative on some things but more moderate on others … If you are on the far right or far left, you won’t get anything done.”

Nelson also noted that as the only woman in the field of Republican candidates, Fitzenhagen represented a chance at a type of diversity the Southwest Florida district has never enjoyed in Congress.

Fitzenhagen is one of eight Republican candidates in the race, along with state Reps. Dane Eagle and Byron Donalds, former Minnesota Rep. Dan Severson, Fort Myers Mayor Randy Henderson, physician William Figlesthaler, commentator Ford O’Connell and disabled advocate Darren Dione Aquino.

The wide field left some Republican candidates seeking other offices reluctant to give full endorsements. But they showed up ready to give Fitzenhagen support in her bid.

“It’s a brave and a tough decision to put yourself out there, especially for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Bryan Blackwell, a Republican running for Eagle’s statehouse seat. “But Heather is unique, and I think she’s going to do great.

Chris Cammarota, a candidate for Cape Coral City Council, said he’s happy to see Fitzenhagen in the race too. He stressed his belief in Ronald Reagan’s commandment to never speak ill of another Republican, but said Fitzenhagen was among the candidates he most respected in the race.

“I have nothing bad to say,” he said. “She’s done a great job in Tallahassee. If she wants to move on to bigger things, I want to wish her all the best.”