Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Airbnb puts another $250K into political committee

Headlines South Florida

Worker help sought to combat Super Bowl human trafficking

Headlines Influence

Senate eyes changes for disabilities program

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.10.20

Headlines Influence

Personnel note: Jon Costello launches Capitol Strategy Group

APolitical Headlines

Restaurateur and civic leader Jimmy Patronis Sr. planted seeds of community

Headlines

Airbnb puts another $250K into political committee

The fund also sent checks to several lawmakers’ political committees.

on

Vacation rental company Airbnb pumped another $250,000 into the People versus the Powerful political committee last month.

The committee is chaired by the company’s Southeastern U.S. public policy head, Thomas Martinelli. The December infusion is the first new money received by the committee since April 2017, when Airbnb staked it with $1 million.

The committee spent about $60,000 for the month, including a $10,000 contribution to Jobs for Florida, a political committee tied to Senate President-designate Wilton Simpson.

Other spending included $5,000 checks to the Republican Party of Florida and the political committees of several sitting lawmakers, including Friends of Ray Rodrigues, Advancing Florida Agriculture and Conservatives For Principled Leadership, the affiliated committee Rep. Paul Renner, who is in line to become House Speaker after the 2022 elections.

The Airbnb committee also sent $1,000 contributions to the reelection campaigns of Sens. Lauren Book and Tom Wright, as well as Rep. Chuck Clemons.

The spending spree comes ahead of the 2020 Legislative Session, when lawmakers will again consider bills to create statewide rules for vacation rental platforms. The bills, SB 1128 and HB 1011, are opposed by city and county governments.

People versus the Powerful finished the year with $915,000 in the bank.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.