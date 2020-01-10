Connect with us

James St. George joins crowded Republican primary for CD 3

St. George is the fifth Republican to enter the race

on

The race for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District has added another candidate.

North Central Florida physician James St. George announced Friday that he would seek the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho.

The self-described conservative Republican is the fifth Republican to enter the race and the second to do so this week, following the declaration of Clay County Commissioner Gavin Rollins.

“Now more than ever we need members of Congress who support our President and represent our conservative values just as Congressman Yoho has done so honorably,” St. George said.

“As a physician I’ve helped patients across North Florida with their medical needs, as a conservative Republican I’ve supported candidates locally who stand for our conservative principals, and as a father I was a leader in an organization that teaches our youth the value of strong morals and service to the community.

“With Congressman Yoho’s retirement, I am taking the next step in service, by declaring my candidacy for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District. I am ready to take off my white coat, roll up my sleeves, and get to work helping our President heal our country.”

St. George has run medical clinics within the district for more than a decade and cited the business experience in his decision to run for Congress.

In addition to working as a physician, St. George serves as a scoutmaster and on the Executive Board of Directors for the Boys Scouts of America North Florida Council, where he was once the District Chairman.

In addition to St. George and Rollins, Judson Sapp, Amy Pope Wells and Kat Cammack are also seeking the GOP nomination. Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn has also stated he is considering a run for the seat.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Clay, Putnam, Bradford and Union counties with parts of Marion also included. It is a safe Republican district. Yoho won reelection to the seat in 2018 by 15 points.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

