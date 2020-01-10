Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

Ned Hancock enjoys $100,000 contribution advantage in HD 55 race

Legislative Campaigns

Paul Renner closes out 2019 with massive December fundraising

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Jim Boyd enters 2020 with massive warchest as Amanda Linton turns to small donors

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Tommy Gregory closes 2020 with 9-to-1 cash advantage over David Fairey

Legislative Campaigns

Jason Fischer, Wyman Duggan stretched fundraising advantages in December

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Jennifer Bradley closes out 2019 by raising $125K in December
Image via the Florida Department of Citrus

Legislative Campaigns

Ned Hancock enjoys $100,000 contribution advantage in HD 55 race

on

Republican House candidate Ned Hancock in 2019 raised roughly $100,000 more than primary opponent Kaylee Tuck in Florida House District 55.

Now the citrus grower enters 2020 with greater than a 2-to-1 cash advantage over the Sebring attorney.

Hancock pulled in just $3,600 in December, but that brings his total contributions to $178,136. Subtract expenses and he begins the new year with $158,905 cash in the bank.

Tuck, meanwhile, pulled in a more solid $6,925 in December, but that puts her total contributions at $78,117. She’s put a $5,000 candidate loan into her coffers as well, but has spent more than Hancock thus far. She starts 2020 with $57,964 in cash on hand.

Where’s the money coming from?

Tuck, whose father Andy Tuck was elected last July as chair of the Florida Board of Education, tapped some Tallahassee resources.

She collected $1,000 checks from The Committee for Justice, Transportation and Business, Strong Communities of Southwest Florida PC, and the Campus Free Speech PC.

All three political committees are headquartered in the Capital City, and share an address with Ramba Consulting Group and Ramba Law Group, which each donated $1,000 a piece.

Hancock also turned to Tallahassee for a little bit of committee money, collecting $1,000 from PetroPAC, which is connected to the Florida Petroleum Marketers Association.

He also picked up $1,000 from Don Gaetz, former Florida Senate President.

Both Hancock and Tuck entered the race in June, running for an open seat now held by state Rep. Cary Pigman, who can’t seek reelection thanks to term limits.

Hancock has worked on the Highlands County School Board and as a commissioner for the Florida Department of Citrus.

Tuck, a land-use attorney working in Southwest Florida, has been involved in discussions of the Heartland Parkway. She boasts ties in the citrus and political world.

Democrat Tony Munnings raised no money in 2019.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.