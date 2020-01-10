Ned Hancock enjoys $100,000 contribution advantage in HD 55 race

Republican House candidate Ned Hancock in 2019 raised roughly $100,000 more than primary opponent Kaylee Tuck in Florida House District 55.

Now the citrus grower enters 2020 with greater than a 2-to-1 cash advantage over the Sebring attorney.

Hancock pulled in just $3,600 in December, but that brings his total contributions to $178,136. Subtract expenses and he begins the new year with $158,905 cash in the bank.

Tuck, meanwhile, pulled in a more solid $6,925 in December, but that puts her total contributions at $78,117. She’s put a $5,000 candidate loan into her coffers as well, but has spent more than Hancock thus far. She starts 2020 with $57,964 in cash on hand.

Where’s the money coming from?

Tuck, whose father Andy Tuck was elected last July as chair of the Florida Board of Education, tapped some Tallahassee resources.

She collected $1,000 checks from The Committee for Justice, Transportation and Business, Strong Communities of Southwest Florida PC, and the Campus Free Speech PC.

All three political committees are headquartered in the Capital City, and share an address with Ramba Consulting Group and Ramba Law Group, which each donated $1,000 a piece.

Hancock also turned to Tallahassee for a little bit of committee money, collecting $1,000 from PetroPAC, which is connected to the Florida Petroleum Marketers Association.

He also picked up $1,000 from Don Gaetz, former Florida Senate President.

Both Hancock and Tuck entered the race in June, running for an open seat now held by state Rep. Cary Pigman, who can’t seek reelection thanks to term limits.

Hancock has worked on the Highlands County School Board and as a commissioner for the Florida Department of Citrus.

Tuck, a land-use attorney working in Southwest Florida, has been involved in discussions of the Heartland Parkway. She boasts ties in the citrus and political world.

Democrat Tony Munnings raised no money in 2019.