Nancy Millan grows fundraising lead over April Griffin nearly nine times

Millan had a strong December, while Griffin’s month was sluggish.

on

Hillsborough County Tax Collector candidate Nancy Millan ended 2019 with a strong fundraising push, brining in $26,000 in December to put her nearly nine times out ahead of her opponent in the Democratic primary.

Millan’s December haul brought her to $89,500 raised since she entered the race in October. Her opponent, former Hillsborough County School Board member April Griffin, raised just $1,775 in December for a total of $10,135.

Griffin entered the race a month later in November.

Millan pulled in 42 individual contributions averaging $615 each. She brought in top dollar $1,000 contributions from several individuals, groups and businesses. Those include Tampa investor Eric Grzybowski, Odessa contractor John Hermes and his wife Tamara Hermes, Tampa Dentist Mark Abdoney, his wife Wendy Abdoney and his practice, Abdoney Periodontics, Florida Engineering and Environmental Services, Tampa engineer David Bartelt and his wife, Lucille Bartelt, Toyota of Vero Beach, Tampa construction firm Perry Company of 7th Ave., HJGE Property Group and real estate investor Martin Garcia and his firm, Pinehill Capitol Partners.

Millan also brought in $250 from former Hillsborough State Attorney Mark Ober and $500 from Tampa business woman Kathleen Shanahan.

“To raise $89,500 in my first three months shows that the residents of Hillsborough County want an experienced leader to be their next Tax Collector, and as we begin 2020, I look forward to campaigning to earn the vote and trust of even more voters who are fortunate to call Hillsborough County home,” Millan said.

Millan is a longtime Tax Collector worker and currently serves as the director of community relations for the agency.

Griffin, meanwhile, had a slow December, raising just $1,775 in December. She brought in nine individual contributions averaging $197 each. High-profile contributors included Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins who donated $250 and $500 from Tampa attorney Ron Christaldi.

Despite the funding gap, Griffin has spent more than her Democratic opponent. She’s spent $3,428 to date, most of that in December including a $2,250 payment to StateCraft Digital for consulting services.

Millan has spent just $2,756 to date. Her December expenses were minimal and included small payments for various administrative costs like credit card fees, office expenses, travel and event costs.

A Republican candidate, TK Mathew, entered the race last week and has not yet posted fundraising numbers.

The winner of the race will replace Doug Belden who is not seeking reelection.

Written By

