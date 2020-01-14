Connect with us

Kat Cammack clears six figures for CD 3 bid

Former Ted Yoho staffer Kat Cammack is throwing her hat in the ring for Yoho's seat.

2020

$100K-plus in three weeks.

on

Kat Cammack has raised more than $100,000 for her bid to be the next representative in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

Cammack is one of several Republicans running for the seat, which will be open this year due to current U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho opting to retire rather than seek another term.

Cammack’s inside track: She was one of Yoho’s top-level staffers during his four terms in Washington.

Her showing on the fundraising trail is the first glimpse into what could end up being an expensive primary race as none of her competitors have touted their fourth-quarter hauls, which aren’t due to the Federal Elections Commission until the end of the month.

Still, she took the opportunity to celebrate and thank her supporters.

“The support we have received in this race in such a short time period is truly humbling. The people of Florida’s Third Congressional District know me, and know that I will continue the great work that I was proud to have been a part of during Congressman Yoho’s tenure,” she said in a news release.

“While on the campaign trail, I hear over and over again how important it is for us to elect a strong conservative leader. I look forward to working hard to earn the support of the people of FL-03 so that I can fight on their behalf on Capitol Hill.”

Competing against Cammack are Gavin Rollins, Judson Sapp, James St. George and Amy Pope Wells.

 Rollins and St. George entered the race last week, so Sapp and Wells are the only other GOP candidates required to turn in Q4 finance reports.

Wells, for her part, had raised about $40,000 and had $8,500 in the bank at the end of September. Sapp, meanwhile, could be preparing to drop a monster report — in October, he announced that he’d cleared the $100K mark within 24 hours of entering the race.

There are also a couple Democrats vying for the seat, though their chances of making it into office are slim given CD 3’s partisan lean.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Clay, Putnam, Bradford and Union counties with parts of Marion also included. It is a safe Republican district. Yoho won reelection to the seat in 2018 by 15 points.

