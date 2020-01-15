Betty Castor endorses Adam Hattersley for Congress

Former Florida Sen. Betty Castor is endorsing Adam Hattersley for Congress.

Hattersley is running for Congressional District 15, which covers parts of east Hillsborough County. He faces fellow Democrat Alan Cohn in the primary. The two are vying for the chance to unseat U.S. Rep. Ross Spano who is facing his first reelection campaign.

“Adam has proven himself to be a true public servant” Castor said. “He brings the courage, compassion, and integrity so desperately needed in politics today. I’m confident that he will bring honor to his service in Congress, just as he has done in the Florida House.”

In addition to her term as a Florida Senator, Castor also served as a Hillsborough County Commissioner and Florida Commissioner of Education. Castor also formerly served as the president of the University of South Florida. She’s also the mother of U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor.

“Betty Castor’s legacy of service to Tampa Bay and to the state of Florida is inspiring,” Hattersley said. “It’s been an honor to call her a friend, and an even greater honor to have her endorsement in this race.”

Hattersley is a former Naval officer and Iraq War veteran who currently serves in the Florida House since his election in 2018.

Hattersley entered the race for Congress instead of seeking reelection to his current seat after pressure mounted on Spano over illegal campaign loans he accepted during the 2018 election.

Spano is now under federal investigation over those loans. Spano accepted $170,000 in personal loans from friends and then used those loans to fund his own campaign. Doing so amounts to a contribution from those who loaned the money, which far exceeds federal campaign donation limits.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has not endorsed a Democrat in the race, but will be a significant resource to the winner. The group has made unseating Spano one of its top 2020 priorities.