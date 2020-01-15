Connect with us

Ron DeSantis still enjoys strong approval rating at start of second Session

An FAU poll shows the Governor with +20 net positive approval.

Gov, Ron DeSantis heads into the second Legislative Session of his term with solid approval ratings.

Polling from the Florida Atlantic University Business and Economics Polling Initiative shows DeSantis with a positive rating.

About 48% of voters approve of the Republican’s job in his first year as Governor, while only 28% disapprove. Another 25% reported holding no opinion.

That’s not the same sky-high ratings DeSantis enjoyed last March as the first Legislative Session of his term was beginning. Then, the same FAU BEPI survey found 54% approval for DeSantis and 19% disapproval.

But the +20 rating still shows the Governor enjoying far more open support than dissent.

By comparison, 45% of voters right now approve of President Donald Trump’s job performance and 43% disapprove, FAU pollsters say.

The poll was conducted from Jan 9 through 12, and surveyed 1,285 registered Florida voters. Pollsters report a margin of error of 2.6%.

DeSantis on Tuesday gave his second State of the State address, where he extolled Florida’s “Season of Opportunity.”

But he heads into this Session with a high likelihood lawmakers within his own party will resist parts of his agenda.

Notably, the issue of E-Verify requirements on private businesses has divided Republican leaders, drawing particular skepticism from Senate President Bill Galvano.

A Legislative compromise putting most of the onus of employability status verification on public employers has been filed in the House and Senate.

But the Governor has continued to push a number of public agenda items popular across party lines. Most notably, he’s made water quality protection and restoration a key priority, an issue for which he has consistently been praised by both Republicans and Democrats.

DeSantis’ popularity has remained high with a number of polling outlets, and he’s recently emerged in national polling as a contender for President in the 2024 election cycle. The same polling showed support among national Republicans for runs by U.S Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

