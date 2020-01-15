Connect with us

Margaret Good posts $362K in 2019's final quarter

That’s less than Vern Buchanan, but campaign says to watch for cash on hand.

Sarasota Democrat Margaret Good raised $362,000 in the final quarter of 2019.

In total, she’s pulled in $812,000 on her quest to unseat U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan.

“I’m grateful for the thousands of supporters who are working with us to create positive change and who, like me, are focused on ensuring this district has the representation it deserves,” said Good, now a state Representative.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished so far — this is just the beginning.”

The money raised in the quarter was about $162,000 less than the $524,000 Buchanan announced Tuesday. The incumbent Republican said he pulled in $1.91 million throughout 2019.

But Good’s team said the key figure that matters would be cash on hand. Buchanan, at the end of the third quarter, reported $533,938 in the bank. While full details on donations have not yet become public for either campaign, it’s likely Buchanan finished 2019 with under $1 million in cash.

That’s mainly because Buchanan has paid back candidate loans for money he spent in 2018 defending his seat from a challenge by Democrat David Shapiro.

Good’s team also stressed that money comes chiefly from human beings instead of committees and corporations. Of 2,480 donations to Good’s campaign, 1,638 come from individuals. And a sizable portion of her contributions in the last quarter came from people living in the district — about 73% of donations.

The race looks to be one of the hottest contests in Florida in 2020.

Good, recruited into the race by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, announced in July she was running for Congress instead of seeking reelection in Florida House District 72.

In her first fundraising quarter, she outraised Buchanan’s totals for the period. The $450,000 she raised then was more than any Democrat raised running in Florida’s 16th Congressional District.

Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ's Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida's most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

