Michael Waltz raised over $300K in Q4

Freshman U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz is nearing $1 million raised for his reelection bid in Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

The to-date fundraising figure was bolstered by a solid performance in the fourth quarter, which saw the Republican incumbent reel in nearly $308,000 from donors. That’s nearly double the $159,000 his campaign managed in the third quarter.

With expenditures accounted for, Waltz’ campaign says it started 2020 with $564,000 in the bank.

Even before the end-of-year report, Waltz was the runaway fundraising leader in the race. His opponents include Democrats Clint Curtis and Richard Tripp as well as Libertarian Samuel Adams.

None of the three have announced their fourth quarter numbers, and thus far Curtis is the only one to have reported any contributions at all.

The serial candidate’s prior report was uninspiring, featuring just $865 in contributions. He had raised a total of about $10,000 through the end of September and had spent nothing through the same date.

Should a more serious contender — Republican or Democrat — emerge, they’ll face an uphill battle in unseating Waltz.

In the 2018 Republican primary, Waltz overcame a self-funder in the at the polls to secure the party nomination.

Additionally, the Congressman was a staple on 24-hour news networks prior to his election and his presence on the airwaves has only increased since voters sent him to Washington.

According to Media Matters for America, Fox News gave more airtime to Waltz than any other Florida politician during their Iran coverage earlier this month.

CD 6 covers parts of St. Johns, Putnam, Flagler and Volusia counties along Florida’s Atlantic coast.

The seat is reliably Republican. In 2018, Waltz cruised past Democratic nominee Nancy Soderberg with a 12-point win despite her running a well-funded campaign.