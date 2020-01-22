Connect with us

Headlines

Bill Galvano confident in Senate’s ability to consider gun show loophole

The gun show loophole passed the Senate unanimously on the eve of the Session.

on

Senate President Bill Galvano remained confident Wednesday his chamber will consider a bill to eliminate the state’s gun show loophole. 

On the eve of Session, the Senate Infrastructure and Security Committee took up SB 7028, one of Galvano’s priorities, at his behest. That committee unanimously passed the committee over the concerns of National Rifle Association lobbyist Marion Hammer, who called it “gun control on steroids.” 

“They did their job, they put it out, but I also have to have faith in the process, and I’ve told the Senators that they’re empowered and I’m not going to micromanage from the fourth floor,” Galvano said. 

But by Wednesday, the bill has yet been scheduled a hearing for its next committee, the Senate Judiciary Committee. Still, Galvano indicated his faith in committee Chair Sen. David Simmons. 

And even if the bill makes it off the floor, Senate leaders would need to negotiate with House leaders reluctant to move on the measure. Plus, Hammer told Florida Politics she’ll keep a tally for the NRA’s legislative score card. 

“I’ve always maintained it’s a difficult bill,” Galvano said. “We’ve had objections and concerns raised on both sides of the issue.” 

The bill would eliminate the gun show loophole by requiring criminal background checks on people purchasing firearms from unlicensed sellers. Unlicensed sellers could ask a licensed seller to request the background check, though the licensed seller could charge a fee. 

The measure would also raise the age of minors from which gun owners must secure their firearms to 18, previously 16. And gun owners would have to secure their weapons from anyone of “unsound mind.” 

The bill’s final Senate committee would be the Senate Appropriations Committee. 

The security package would also create 37 full-time Florida Department of Law Enforcement positions. And $4.8 million recurring funds and $1 million nonrecurring general revenue funds would go to implement a statewide strategy for targeted violence prevention. 

Over the weekend, Galvano fended off attacks from his right after Breitbart resurfaced a story that his political committee took funds from former New York City Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg‘s committee for gun control. Donald Trump Jr. and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz slammed the Senate President for accepting the cash.

Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

