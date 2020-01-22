Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Senate condemns Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega

Headlines Influence

House votes to nix controversial Constitution Revision Commission

Headlines Influence

Florida Cattlemen turn out at the Capitol

Federal Headlines

AP: U.S. to impose visa restrictions for pregnant women

Headlines Influence

Nurses finally get legislative support for independence

Headlines Tampa Bay

Jane Castor featured in national publication as one of six mayors making a difference

Headlines

Senate condemns Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega

“They’ve exiled, jailed or killed anyone considered to be opposing them.”

on

The Florida Senate unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday condemning Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega for what it denounced as the oppression of that nation’s citizens.

The vote comes after Democratic Sen. José Javier Rodríguez said Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, resorted to election fraud to consolidate power, and then turned to violence to repress anti-government protests starting in April 2018.

“Ortega and Murillo responded with violence and brutal repression. Hundreds have been killed and thousands wounded as a result. They’ve exiled, jailed or killed anyone considered to be opposing them,” Rodriguez said.

The resolution itself says government forces beat detained protesters and in some cases tortured them through waterboarding, electric shock, acid burns, removal of fingernails and rape.

Rodriguez said the resolution was important because of the number of Nicaraguans who now live in Florida. Florida had almost 160,000 Nicaraguans in 2018, the most of any U.S. state, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Conversa_728x90

“It would send a strong message that we here in the state of Florida stand in solidarity with the people of Nicaragua and against the oppression of the Nicaraguan people at the hands of the Ortega regime,” Rodriguez said.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.