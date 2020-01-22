Planned Parenthood endorses Margaret Good, joining Emily’s List, NARAL

Sarasota Democrat Margaret Good on Wednesday picked up an endorsement from Planned Parenthood Action.

“Planned Parenthood health centers provide valuable, life-saving healthcare to people in Florida and across the country,” said Good, who is currently a state Representative. “I am proud to have the support of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund as we advocate for reproductive justice.”

The latest endorsement means every major women’s pro-choice group has thrown its weight behind Good’s effort to unseat U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan. Emily’s List endorsed Good in November. NARAL Pro-Choice America backed her candidacy earlier this month.

The Planned Parenthood endorsement came on the 47th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade. The landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision confirmed a woman’s constitutional right to terminate her pregnancy through an abortion.

The political arm for Planned Parenthood timed a number of endorsements to the anniversary, including one for U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, an Orlando Democrat.

Now, every incumbent Democratic Congress member representing Florida in its Congressional Delegation boasts a Planned Parenthood endorsement.

However, Good is the first Florida challenger in the 2020 cycle to pick up the national group’s support. Good announced in July that would run to unseat Buchanan, an anti-abortion Republican.

Good’s campaign says that’s a good signal of enthusiasm from national groups about the candidacy.

Good is also one of two of Planned Parenthood’s Florida “Featured Candidates.” U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is the other. In Good’s case, she’s on a “Red-to-Pink” list of candidates hoping to flip districts held by anti-abortion Republicans.

“These candidates are crucial to flipping the Senate (and keeping our pro-reproductive health care majority in the House),” the organization’s website reads. “Without a majority in both chambers, we cannot protect and expand access to sexual and reproductive health care.”

As a Florida representative, Good has consistently voted against limits on abortion access, including voting against a “parental consent” requirement for minors that was approved last year in the House. A version of the same bill is expected to advance to the floor again this Session.