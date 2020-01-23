Connect with us

Black state legislators kick-off annual gathering

Events kick off with a free, public Chairman’s Welcome reception at 6 p.m. Thursday.

on

Leaders and stakeholders from across the state will address and educate the community on the most critical issues currently affecting blacks in Florida at the Annual State of Black Florida events Thursday and Friday (Jan. 23-24) in Tallahassee.

The Florida Conference of Black State Legislators (FBSL), partnering with the Florida Legislative Black Caucus are hosting the two day information and celebration event.

Events kick off with a free public Chairman’s Welcome reception at 6 p.m. Thursday at downtown’s Doubletree Hotel.

At noon Friday, the Annual Kershaw-Cherry Legislative luncheon will be held at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center located at 505 W. Pensacola St. The keynote speaker is retired Army Lt. General Gwendolyn Bingham.

Bingham was deployed to Kuwait and Afghanistan in 2010 in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, breaking barriers as she served the country with distinction throughout a 30-year career in the U.S. Army. She has received numerous awards, including the 2019 White House Correspondents “Be Fearless” award.

The Civic Center also will be the site of the Annual Scholarship Gala Celebration starting at 8 p.m. With the theme Harlem Nights, dress for the evening is period or cocktail attire.

A portion of the proceeds from the ticketed events will be used to provide scholarships to college students.

To buy tickets to the luncheon and scholarship gala, visit the event website. The FCBSL is a nonprofit organization committed to championing legislation and addressing community issues that affect less-fortunate constituents.

