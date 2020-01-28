Lobbyist Chris Kise to help Nicolás Maduro administration fight US sanctions

Chris Kise, the attorney who turned over key documents in the ethics case against former Tallahassee Andrew Gillum, is now representing a member of the Nicolás Maduro government according to documents reviewed by Florida Politics.

Kise is listed on a Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) form to lobby on behalf Venezuelan Attorney General Reinaldo Muñoz Pedroza. Muñoz Pedroza was appointed Attorney General by Maduro, though the United States no longer recognizes Maduro’s government as legitimate.

FARA requires individuals or firms doing work on behalf of a foreign principal to register with the U.S. government. Foley & Lardner, the lobbying firm Kise works for, is listed as the registrant on the form received by the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday.

Muñoz Pedroza has been dispatched by Maduro in the past to intervene in U.S. court cases to recover disputed funds for the Maduro government. Those efforts have been criticized by the country’s National Assembly Leader Juan Guaidó, who argues the Maduro government is illegitimate.

The U.S. views Guaidó as the country’s rightful leader.

Kise’s work will be aimed at helping Muñoz Pedroza argue that U.S. sanctions imposed on Venezuela should be reduced. Those sanctions are aimed at driving Maduro out of power.

The legitimacy of Maduro’s most recent election has been questioned. Inflation in Venezuela has hit sky high marks as residents faced shortages of several basic necessities. The Maduro government has also detained multiple journalists, including Americans, for critical reporting.

But Muñoz Pedroza — and now Kise — argue those sanctions should be pulled back.

Kise courted headlines during the 2018 gubernatorial campaign between Gillum and now-Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gillum was being investigated by the Florida Commission on Ethics over allegations he had received illicit gifts from Tallahassee lobbyist Adam Corey.

Kise served as Corey’s attorney at the time. As part of the investigation, Kise turned over documents to investigators on the Gillum case. The proceeding ultimately resulted with a finding of probable cause and a $5,000 fine for Gillum.

A veteran of the Rick Scott transition team, Kise went on to serve on the transition team for DeSantis after Gillum was defeated in November 2018.

There has been a renewed focus on FARA, as the act has been cited in several high-profile investigations surrounding confidants of President Donald Trump in recent years.

The FARA registration statement reviewed by Florida Politics details Kise’s expected actions on behalf of Muñoz Pedroza. His potential tasks include reviewing actions taken by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) under the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which administers and enforces U.S. sanctions.

Kise’s services may include “(i) a review of Foreign Principal files, publicly available documents, and/or interviews necessary to advise the Foreign Principal on the requirements of and compliance with laws of the United States, including the various economic sanctions OFAC and other U.S. Government authorities have imposed or may impose against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (the “Republic”) and related parties; (ii) advising the Foreign Principal regarding the scope and nature of OFAC and other U.S. economic sanctions programs that are or may be imposed against the Republic and related parties; (iii) developing a strategy to approach the U.S. Government in support of delisting the Foreign Principal or other parties subject to U.S. economic sanctions due to their connections to the Republic; and (iv) representing the Foreign Principal in initial discussions with officials at OFAC and other U.S. Government agencies regarding U.S. economic sanctions against the Republic and certain related parties.”

Kise’s work is also notable given his former bosses — Scott and DeSantis — have been harshly critical of the Maduro regime.

When President Trump recognized Guaidó as Venezuela’s rightful leader, DeSantis seconded. Scott has gone so far as to label Maduro’s actions as “genocide.”

The FARA registration statement shows Foley & Lardner has paid $2 million to Sonoran Policy Group for strategy consultation on behalf of Muñoz Pedroza. Sonoran Policy Group is run by Robert Stryk, a former adviser to the Trump presidential campaign.