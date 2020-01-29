Connect with us

South Florida

South Florida Regional Planning Council elects Daniella Levine Cava as new Chair

Headlines South Florida

Matthew Damsky sentenced for defrauding former boss Maria Sachs

Headlines South Florida

Jeanette Nuñez, Scott Rivkees emphasize efforts to combat human trafficking during Super Bowl

Headlines South Florida

Florida Retail Federation hypes economic benefits of Super Bowl in Miami

South Florida

Oz Vazquez ended fourth quarter of 2019 with $185K raised

Headlines South Florida

Ahead of Super Bowl LIV, Ashley Moody praises human trafficking prevention efforts at Miami stop

South Florida

South Florida Regional Planning Council elects Daniella Levine Cava as new Chair

Levine Cava is one of nine candidates competing to be Miami-Dade County’s next Mayor.

on

The South Florida Regional Planning Council tapped Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava to serve as its next chair.

Levine Cava is also one of nine candidates competing to be the County’s next Mayor. She previously served as the Council’s “first vice chair.”

The organization is one of 10 regional planning councils in the state. It assists Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties in developing growth plans in the region.

The Council commented on its selection during a Wednesday release.

“The Council is delighted to welcome Commissioner Levine Cava as its new Chair,” said Cooper City Mayor Greg Ross, the group’s outgoing Chair.

“Commissioner Levine Cava is an active and committed member of the Council, and strong advocate for regional collaboration and planning as an essential component of addressing the many complex issues facing South Florida and its residents.”

Ross will continue to serve on the Council’s Executive Committee.

Levine Cava currently represents District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

“It is with great honor that I accept the position as Chair of the South Florida Regional Planning Council,” Levine Cava added.

“I am looking forward to continue working with other officials in our region to help solve such critical issues as Everglades restoration, climate change, and mobility. These are tough issues to tackle, but I am confident that working together — as a region — we can overcome many obstacles and plan for a resilient future.”

Broward County Commissioner Steve Geller was elected the group’s “first vice chair.” Gubernatorial appointee Mario Baily will serve as Second Vice-Chair.

The group elected Key West Commissioner Samuel Kaufman Treasurer and Broward County Commissioner Quentin “Beam” Furr as Secretary.

Should Levine Cava’s 2020 mayoral run be successful, she would be the County’s first female Mayor.

She’s competing for that gig against entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, current County Commissioners Esteban BovoJean Monestime, Xavier Suarez, former Miami mayoral candidate Robert Burke, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond, former Miami-Dade County Mayor Alex Penelas and former County Commissioner Juan Zapata.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.