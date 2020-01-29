South Florida Regional Planning Council elects Daniella Levine Cava as new Chair

The South Florida Regional Planning Council tapped Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava to serve as its next chair.

Levine Cava is also one of nine candidates competing to be the County’s next Mayor. She previously served as the Council’s “first vice chair.”

The organization is one of 10 regional planning councils in the state. It assists Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties in developing growth plans in the region.

The Council commented on its selection during a Wednesday release.

“The Council is delighted to welcome Commissioner Levine Cava as its new Chair,” said Cooper City Mayor Greg Ross, the group’s outgoing Chair.

“Commissioner Levine Cava is an active and committed member of the Council, and strong advocate for regional collaboration and planning as an essential component of addressing the many complex issues facing South Florida and its residents.”

Ross will continue to serve on the Council’s Executive Committee.

Levine Cava currently represents District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

“It is with great honor that I accept the position as Chair of the South Florida Regional Planning Council,” Levine Cava added.

“I am looking forward to continue working with other officials in our region to help solve such critical issues as Everglades restoration, climate change, and mobility. These are tough issues to tackle, but I am confident that working together — as a region — we can overcome many obstacles and plan for a resilient future.”

Broward County Commissioner Steve Geller was elected the group’s “first vice chair.” Gubernatorial appointee Mario Baily will serve as Second Vice-Chair.

The group elected Key West Commissioner Samuel Kaufman Treasurer and Broward County Commissioner Quentin “Beam” Furr as Secretary.

Should Levine Cava’s 2020 mayoral run be successful, she would be the County’s first female Mayor.

She’s competing for that gig against entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, current County Commissioners Esteban Bovo, Jean Monestime, Xavier Suarez, former Miami mayoral candidate Robert Burke, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond, former Miami-Dade County Mayor Alex Penelas and former County Commissioner Juan Zapata.