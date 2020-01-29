Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Chris Sprowls' DNA privacy bill passes the House, but questions remain in the Senate

2020 Headlines

Missing the Iowa caucuses? Four will be held in Florida

Headlines Influence

Nikki Fried rallies Democratic House caucus amid Republican 'power grabs'

Headlines Influence

Controversial citizen initiative ballot reform passes House budget panel

Headlines Influence

Health spending plans aid nursing homes, drug importation

Headlines Influence

Democratic House caucus to take no position on parental consent bill ... right now
(Image via Florida House)

Headlines

Chris Sprowls’ DNA privacy bill passes the House, but questions remain in the Senate

The Senate version currently leaves some room for DNA sharing.

on

The House gave nearly unanimous approval Wednesday to a bill that would protect Floridians’ genetic privacy from insurance companies.

Speaker-Designate Chris Sprowls‘ bill (HB 1189)  sailed through its two House committees. Rep. Mike Hill cast the lone bill opposing the measure in the 117-1 vote.

State and federal law already prevent health insurance companies from considering a person’s genetic information when deciding if and at what price to cover that consumer. But the Palm Harbor Republican’s proposal would extend that ban to life, disability and long-term care insurers.

Insurance companies could still use medical diagnoses to plan their coverage. And while insurance providers aren’t yet using genetic information from companies like 23andMe and Ancestry, insurance officials have said they want to and should have that right.

The ball is now in the Senate’s court, but the Legislature will need to reconcile substantive changes Sen. Kelli Stargel made in her version (SB 1564) during a Tuesday Senate committee.

On Friday, the Stargel, a Lakeland Republican, filed an amendment satisfying the concerns of some insurers. It outlines that insurers can use genetic information if it is found in a customer’s medical records. Additionally, DNA-testing companies could not give genetic information to insurers without the customer’s consent or require prospective customers take a genetic test.

“I think we’re doing the best we can to try and thread the needle of allowing an insurance company to have the information they need and also allowing an individual to have privacy for information that is possibly on a guess — of something that may not actually be a diagnosis,” Stargel told the committee.

But Sprowls, whose bill completely shuts the door on genetic test results, made no such amendment Wednesday. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sen. Jeff Brandes voted against Stargel’s bill in part because people with healthy genetic results could submit those to try to earn better insurance rates.

And last week, Sprowls said his concerns include more than the proliferation of genetic data from testing companies.

“That doesn’t include the thousands of others who’ve been a part of groundbreaking clinical trials, who’ve had a clinical setting do a DNA test,” he told reporters. “So many millions of Americans are at risk for this.”

Last Session, the House version of the bill (HB 879), filed by Pace Republican Rep. Jayer Williamson, passed that chamber 88-26 but never received a full Senate vote.

The Senate Banking and Insurance Committee passed the proposal 5-1 with Brandes casting the lone no vote, but Stargel said she could address his concerns in a future amendment. Her bill next goes to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.