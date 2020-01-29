Chris Sprowls’ DNA privacy bill passes the House, but questions remain in the Senate

The House gave nearly unanimous approval Wednesday to a bill that would protect Floridians’ genetic privacy from insurance companies.

Speaker-Designate Chris Sprowls‘ bill (HB 1189) sailed through its two House committees. Rep. Mike Hill cast the lone bill opposing the measure in the 117-1 vote.

State and federal law already prevent health insurance companies from considering a person’s genetic information when deciding if and at what price to cover that consumer. But the Palm Harbor Republican’s proposal would extend that ban to life, disability and long-term care insurers.

Insurance companies could still use medical diagnoses to plan their coverage. And while insurance providers aren’t yet using genetic information from companies like 23andMe and Ancestry, insurance officials have said they want to and should have that right.

The ball is now in the Senate’s court, but the Legislature will need to reconcile substantive changes Sen. Kelli Stargel made in her version (SB 1564) during a Tuesday Senate committee.

On Friday, the Stargel, a Lakeland Republican, filed an amendment satisfying the concerns of some insurers. It outlines that insurers can use genetic information if it is found in a customer’s medical records. Additionally, DNA-testing companies could not give genetic information to insurers without the customer’s consent or require prospective customers take a genetic test.

“I think we’re doing the best we can to try and thread the needle of allowing an insurance company to have the information they need and also allowing an individual to have privacy for information that is possibly on a guess — of something that may not actually be a diagnosis,” Stargel told the committee.

But Sprowls, whose bill completely shuts the door on genetic test results, made no such amendment Wednesday. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sen. Jeff Brandes voted against Stargel’s bill in part because people with healthy genetic results could submit those to try to earn better insurance rates.

And last week, Sprowls said his concerns include more than the proliferation of genetic data from testing companies.

“That doesn’t include the thousands of others who’ve been a part of groundbreaking clinical trials, who’ve had a clinical setting do a DNA test,” he told reporters. “So many millions of Americans are at risk for this.”

Last Session, the House version of the bill (HB 879), filed by Pace Republican Rep. Jayer Williamson, passed that chamber 88-26 but never received a full Senate vote.

The Senate Banking and Insurance Committee passed the proposal 5-1 with Brandes casting the lone no vote, but Stargel said she could address his concerns in a future amendment. Her bill next goes to the Senate Judiciary Committee.