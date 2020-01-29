Kathy Castor urges Ron DeSantis to ‘be bold’ on climate policy

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to up his game on climate action.

Castor, chair of the U.S. House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, penned a letter to DeSantis Wednesday urging him to commit the state to modern energy efficiency initiatives that not only protect the environment and combat climate change, but also save consumers money.

“Florida should be a leader in building a clean energy economy and creating economic opportunities with high quality professions and trades,” Castor wrote. “The most economically competitive states in America will be grounded in clean energy and the “Sunshine State” should be a world leader.”

Since taking office, DeSantis has earned praise for his environmentally focused priorities on clean water. But while those efforts earned points with environmental groups, it hasn’t been enough to appease them.

The Sierra Club, for example, gave DeSantis a “D” on their annual report card evaluating elected officials on their environmental protection efforts. The group cited DeSantis’ silence on converting the state to 100% renewable energy, his intention to rivers and springs, his support for a controversial toll road through environmentally sensitive lands and, broadly, on his lack of attention to climate change.

Castor’s letter stopped short of heaping criticism, and instead served as a nudge, possibly even a shove, to do the right thing.

“I encourage you to be bold in establishing Florida’s clean energy future and moving the state away from polluting fossil fuels and their exorbitant costs,” Castor wrote. “Naysayers and vested dirty fuel interests often argue that the transition to clean energy is too costly. Actually, the cost of doing nothing — the status quo — is an enormous threat to Florida.”

Castor went on to encourage DeSantis to “be a national leader in building the clean energy economy and take our place among the responsible stewards of our planet for our children and future generations.

“You have the opportunity of a lifetime to move Florida forward and I urge you to do so with courage and vision,” Castor continued.