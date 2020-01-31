Vern Buchanan calls for suspension of flights from China

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan called for suspension of all flights from China to the U.S.

“We should be taking all reasonable precautions,” Buchanan said, noting China as the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus virus. “Temporarily restricting travelers from China is a reasonable response to this growing threat.”

The Sarasota Republican demanded the travel ban after the World Health Organization formally designated the coronavirus a “global health emergency.”

“Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, according to AFP.

Tedros has met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the matter and has confidence the nation will take proactive steps. But the WHO also said precautions must be taken globally to combat the spread of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meanwhile, confirmed the sixth case of the coronavirus in the United States and the first person-to-person transmission.

That has prompted the CDC and the U.S. State Department to issue travel advisories on all regions of China. That includes a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory from the Bureau of Consumer Affairs.

“Travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice. Commercial carriers have reduced or suspended routes to and from China,” that alert reads.

“Those currently in China should consider departing using commercial means. The Department of State has requested that all non-essential U.S. government personnel defer travel to China in light of the novel coronavirus.”

Chinese authorities have already suspended air, road and rail travel in the area around Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated, and placed restrictions on travel and other activities throughout the country.

The virus has already infected more people than the SARS virus outbreak in 2003, which ultimately made 8,100 people around the globe sick over the course of nine months.

Buchanan serves as the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee.