Antonio Villaraigosa latest Mayor backing Mike Bloomberg

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg has added former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa to his endorsements list.

“Our country is facing challenging times without a true leader in the White House,” Villaraigosa said.

“Mike Bloomberg is the answer to solving the divisiveness Donald Trump has created, bridging the political divide in Washington, and helping to restore unity in this country once again. For as long as I have known Mike when we were both mayors, he has been a visionary. He has always put people over politics and been committed to creating policies that move all of us forward – and that is why I’m proud to stand with Mike.”

Villaraigosa is the latest in a long list of metropolitan leaders to back the former New York City Mayor.

That includes former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz, National Political Co-Chair and Florida Co-Chair for Bloomberg’s 2020 campaign.

And before Diaz, Bloomberg also secured the support of former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter.

Villaraigosa plans to act as a campaign surrogate and visit field offices around the country.

“Antonio was a great mayor whose leadership made Los Angeles stronger, safer, and fairer. As mayors, we worked together on some of the most important fights of our time, including climate change, gun violence, and marriage equality,” Bloomberg said.

“I’m honored to have his endorsement – and I’m looking forward to teaming up with him again as we work to win California, defeat Donald Trump, and unite and rebuild this country.”

Villaraigosa previously served on the Los Angeles City Council from 2003 to 2005 before being elected mayor from 2005 to 2013. He led the U.S. Conference of Mayors as President in 2011.

He also served in the California Legislature as Assembly Speaker.

As far as Democratic national politics, Villaraigosa was a member of President Barack Obama’s Transition Economic Advisory Board and was the Democratic National Convention chair in 2012.