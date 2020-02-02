Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Antonio Villaraigosa latest Mayor backing Mike Bloomberg

2020 Headlines

Assault weapons ban initiative misses deadline for 2020 ballot

2020 Headlines

It's on! Florida presidential primary ballots already going out

2020 Headlines

Stephanie Murphy campaign picks up $388K in fourth quarter of 2019

2020 Headlines

Adam Hattersley ends 2019 with $275,000 raised

2020 Headlines

Dane Eagle soars with $422K in contributions for congressional bid

2020

Antonio Villaraigosa latest Mayor backing Mike Bloomberg

He joins Manny Diaz and Michael Nutter endorsing to former NYC leader.

on

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg has added former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa to his endorsements list.

“Our country is facing challenging times without a true leader in the White House,” Villaraigosa said.

“Mike Bloomberg is the answer to solving the divisiveness Donald Trump has created, bridging the political divide in Washington, and helping to restore unity in this country once again. For as long as I have known Mike when we were both mayors, he has been a visionary. He has always put people over politics and  been committed to creating policies that move all of us forward – and that is why I’m proud to stand with Mike.”

Villaraigosa is the latest in a long list of metropolitan leaders to back the former New York City Mayor.

That includes former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz, National Political Co-Chair and Florida Co-Chair for Bloomberg’s 2020 campaign.

And before Diaz, Bloomberg also secured the support of former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter.

Villaraigosa plans to act as a campaign surrogate and visit field offices around the country.

“Antonio was a great mayor whose leadership made Los Angeles stronger, safer, and fairer. As mayors, we worked together on some of the most important fights of our time, including climate change, gun violence, and marriage equality,” Bloomberg said.

“I’m honored to have his endorsement – and I’m looking forward to teaming up with him again as we work to win California, defeat Donald Trump, and unite and rebuild this country.”

Villaraigosa previously served on the Los Angeles City Council from 2003 to 2005 before being elected mayor from 2005 to 2013. He led the U.S. Conference of Mayors as President in 2011.

He also served in the California Legislature as Assembly Speaker.

As far as Democratic national politics, Villaraigosa was a member of President Barack Obama’s Transition Economic Advisory Board and was the Democratic National Convention chair in 2012.

 

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.