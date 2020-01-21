Connect with us

Michael Bloomberg has already made a splash in the Democratic presidential race, narrowly making the ballot in Florida’s primary.

Former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz joins Mike Bloomberg campaign as National Co-Chair

Diaz will share those duties with former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter.

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg has selected former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz as a National Political Co-Chair and Florida Co-Chair for his 2020 campaign.

Diaz will share the National Co-Chair duties with former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter. Bloomberg — the former mayor of New York City — named Nutter to that position in late December.

“I admired Manny’s innovative work as the mayor of Miami, and we had the chance to work together on a number of big issues, including gun violence and climate change,” Bloomberg said in a Tuesday morning statement announcing the move.

“He was an early member of our national coalition of Mayors Against Illegal Guns, and he has remained a good friend. He and I share a common-sense approach to policy and government, and we’re honored to have him become part of our campaign leadership team.”

The Cuban-American Diaz served as Miami’s Mayor from 2001 to 2009.

“I came to the United States when I was six-years old, on a freedom flight, sitting on my mother’s lap. My mother, as many did before her, came to America searching for freedom and a better life because she saw this country as a beacon for hope and a land of boundless opportunity. At every turn of my life, especially in my youth, I benefited from a partnership with a government willing to invest in me,” Diaz said in a statement.

“Today, I question whether America is still willing to invest in people and provide the same access to opportunity to all. We need leaders who can blend vision, reason, and courage and commit to the ideals of a just and a fair society; leaders who dream of a better life for all Americans. Mike is that person, and his leadership is exactly what this country needs because he believes in that promise of America where everyone has access to the American dream.”

Bloomberg’s addition of Diaz to his campaign is likely a bid to help improve his campaign’s odds in the Florida primary, which takes place March 17.

Bloomberg is pursuing a unique campaign strategy by skipping early states such as Iowa and New Hampshire and pouring his resources into Super Tuesday, which takes place on March 3.

“Diaz will advise the campaign on policy development and strategy,” the Bloomberg campaign added in a Tuesday release.

“Diaz will also serve as a national surrogate on behalf of the campaign, encouraging others to join the campaign and traveling to field offices and events to share with voters why he believes Mike Bloomberg is uniquely qualified to make our country stronger, safer, and more resilient as President of the United States.”

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

