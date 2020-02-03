Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Amy Klobuchar shows up big at Port Charlotte, Fla.'s first-ever Iowa Caucus

2020 Headlines

Iowa Caucus kicks off in Florida satellite locations with fanfare from candidate supporters

2020 Headlines

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13 contest

2020 Headlines

Darren Soto enters 2020 with $290K in campaign coffer

2020 Headlines

Democratic race opens in Iowa amid worry over beating Donald Trump

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg's gun violence bus tour kicking off today in Orlando
Iowa caucus in Port Charlotte, Fla. Photo by Jacob Ogles

2020

Amy Klobuchar shows up big at Port Charlotte, Fla.’s first-ever Iowa Caucus

It remains to be seen how that lines up with caucus in Iowa.

on

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar won the first-ever Iowa Caucus to take place in Port Charlotte, Fla. Whether she’s so lucky when voters in the actual state caucus remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the nearly 140 Iowa voters in Southwest Florida for the winter felt excited just to participate in the historic event.

“I was going to fly back home to do it but was glad this happened here,” said caucuser Peggy Doerge. “Caucusing is such a privilege, you don’t not do it.”

At the caucus, held at Unitarian Universalist Church, there were ultimately two alignments.

In the first, Klobuchar held a strong lead with 48 supporters.

Conversa_728x90

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg had the second most with 38 supporters, while Vice President Joe Biden came in third with 33.

That was enough for each of those three to remain viable for further alignments. But some contenders were not so lucky.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren only had 12 supporters on the first rotation, not enough to meet the 15% threshold for further rounds.

Vermont Sen, Bernie Sanders has a single supporter, while billionaire Tom Steyer had two and entrepreneur Andrew Yang had one.

Other candidates on the ballot — Colorado Sen. Michael Bennett, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomber, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick — all failed to receive any support.

In the second rotation, rankings remained the same.

Klobucher grew ranks to 56 supporters. Buttigieg’s caucus grew to 43. Biden’s stayed the same at 33.

Three caucus goers chose not to side with another choice in the second realignment.

What’s it all mean? Even within the caucus leadership in Port Charlotte, that was initially unclear. At one point, the group was told there would by four delegates awarded to Klobuchar, three to Buttigieg and two to Biden. But none of the individuals at the event could be chosen as delegates themselves— just alternates.

But totals in the first and final rotation will be included in statewide counts tonight, and winning the satellite caucuses does matter, said Secretary Susan Hegland. “The counts will count,” she said.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.