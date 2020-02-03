Amy Klobuchar shows up big at Port Charlotte, Fla.’s first-ever Iowa Caucus

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar won the first-ever Iowa Caucus to take place in Port Charlotte, Fla. Whether she’s so lucky when voters in the actual state caucus remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the nearly 140 Iowa voters in Southwest Florida for the winter felt excited just to participate in the historic event.

“I was going to fly back home to do it but was glad this happened here,” said caucuser Peggy Doerge. “Caucusing is such a privilege, you don’t not do it.”

At the caucus, held at Unitarian Universalist Church, there were ultimately two alignments.

In the first, Klobuchar held a strong lead with 48 supporters.

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg had the second most with 38 supporters, while Vice President Joe Biden came in third with 33.

That was enough for each of those three to remain viable for further alignments. But some contenders were not so lucky.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren only had 12 supporters on the first rotation, not enough to meet the 15% threshold for further rounds.

Vermont Sen, Bernie Sanders has a single supporter, while billionaire Tom Steyer had two and entrepreneur Andrew Yang had one.

Other candidates on the ballot — Colorado Sen. Michael Bennett, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomber, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick — all failed to receive any support.

In the second rotation, rankings remained the same.

Klobucher grew ranks to 56 supporters. Buttigieg’s caucus grew to 43. Biden’s stayed the same at 33.

Three caucus goers chose not to side with another choice in the second realignment.

What’s it all mean? Even within the caucus leadership in Port Charlotte, that was initially unclear. At one point, the group was told there would by four delegates awarded to Klobuchar, three to Buttigieg and two to Biden. But none of the individuals at the event could be chosen as delegates themselves— just alternates.

But totals in the first and final rotation will be included in statewide counts tonight, and winning the satellite caucuses does matter, said Secretary Susan Hegland. “The counts will count,” she said.