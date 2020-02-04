Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Hemp overhaul bill passes first committee, slated for second

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg blasts Donald Trump on airwaves ahead of State of the Union

Headlines Influence

House subcommittee OK's PIP repeal legislation

Headlines Influence

Baby Box bill gets House panel OK

Federal Headlines

Florida Democratic Congressional delegation warns of health care misinformation in State of the Union address

Headlines Influence

Second Senate panel advances Ben Albritton deregulation package
The state has great expectations for its hemp program, approved in 2019.

Headlines

Hemp overhaul bill passes first committee, slated for second

SB 1876 passed the Senate committee on a unanimous vote.

on

A Senate panel took the first step Tuesday toward overhauling the state’s hemp program, which has been marred by a rocky rollout.

Sen. Bill Montford‘s bill (SB 1876) includes in several recommendations by the Department of Agriculture to clarify regulations around the program approved last year.

The Tallahassee Democrat’s measure would exempt “safe” seeds, as defined by USDA, and synthetic CBD from the definition of hemp extract. And it would add hemp to the Florida Food Safety Act and require small retailers selling hemp products to obtain food permits.

With the proposed smoking and vaping age of 21 working its way through the Legislature, the bill also rolls hemp products into the new restrictions.

Montford touted the plan, which would put Florida on the front end of states allowing hemp growth. The Senate Agriculture Committee gave the bill its unanimous approval.

In Northwest Florida, hemp growing entered the frame as a way to rebuild the region’s economy following Hurricane Michael. But Gulf Breeze Republican Sen. Doug Broxson expressed his hesitation to support the bill with the unknown potential of hemp products and the future of THC.

“I think we’re dipping our toe into something that will have repercussions for generations, and it concerns me,” he said.

Montford said ensuring that farmers grow federally-approved hemp is a priority, and the Legislature should be careful to protect those growers.

“I wouldn’t describe it as Wild West, but this is new territory,” he said. “And I think it’s up to us to make sure we take every step necessary to protect Floridians in this matter.”

Committee Chair Sen. Ben Albritton, a Wauchula Republican, praised Montford for pushing the issue. He said accepting risk now could lead to big payouts down the line.

FMA_stpeter_blog_305ad728x90

“I think five years from now, we’re going to end up being happy that we’ve gone down this road the way that we have,” Albritton said.

Republican Reps. Brad Drake and Ralph Massullo‘s companion bill (HB 1063) is slated for a hearing in the House Agriculture & Natural Resources Subcommittee at noon. Montford’s bill next goes to the Senate Innovation, Industry, and Technology Committee.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Matthew Grande

    February 4, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    So we passed Hemp in the 2019 legislative session and it went into effect July 1st 2019. Well I’m seeing right now is the same thing that florida did with medical marijuana, for some reason our state does not want it and they keep on slowing down the process which is ridiculous. It is February right now, by law farmers and growers should have been able to grow hemp in Florida as of January 1, 2020.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.