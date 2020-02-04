Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

Bibiana Potestad qualifies for HD 105 ballot via petition

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Perry Thurston endorses Shevrin Jones in SD 35 contest

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Scott Plakon cleared on ethics complaint

Legislative Campaigns

Nancy Soderberg endorses Dolores Guzman in HD 27

Legislative Campaigns

GOP candidates file in Alex Andrade, Mike La Rosa districts

Legislative Campaigns

Scott Hottenstein wants action on child safety

Legislative Campaigns

Bibiana Potestad qualifies for HD 105 ballot via petition

The push allows her to dodge the ballot fee of nearly $1,800.

on

Republican candidate Bibiana Potestad says she has qualified for the ballot via petition as she battles to replace Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez in House District 105.

Potestad needed 839 signatures to appear on the 2020 ballot. The push allows her to dodge the nearly $1,800 ballot fee.

“I am humbled and honored by the support I’ve received from so many in our District, which has allowed to qualify by petition,” Potestad said in a Tuesday statement on reaching the petition bench mark.

“To the many who I have met door to door and who have signed our petitions — teachers, first responders, retirees, nurses, small business owners and so many others — thank you for believing in me, supporting me, listening to my plans for our district, and trusting me. Please know that all of you have given me additional motivation to work even harder in this campaign. District 105 is home to very special neighborhoods and hardworking families — I promise to be your voice in Tallahassee and cannot wait to start working for all of you.”

The campaign also released a photo touting the achievement.

Potestad ran in HD 119 during the 2018 cycle, losing in the Republican primary. She joined the HD 105 race in August after GOP leadership recruited Rodriguez to run in Senate District 39.

Potestad is competing for the Republican nomination against Pedro Barrios and Sweetwater City Commissioner J. David Borrero.

A pair of Democrats are also running for the seat as well. Javier Estevez — who narrowly lost the seat to Rodriguez in 2018 — is running against immigration attorney Maureen Porras.

Estevez lost the general election by just 417 votes despite being heavily outraised by Rodriguez. That could foreshadow another close contest in 2020.

Potestad has raised the most money so far this cycle, with more than $106,000 collected through December. Borrero isn’t far behind, having raised more than $80,000.

The district covers parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.