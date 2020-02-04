Bibiana Potestad qualifies for HD 105 ballot via petition

Republican candidate Bibiana Potestad says she has qualified for the ballot via petition as she battles to replace Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez in House District 105.

Potestad needed 839 signatures to appear on the 2020 ballot. The push allows her to dodge the nearly $1,800 ballot fee.

“I am humbled and honored by the support I’ve received from so many in our District, which has allowed to qualify by petition,” Potestad said in a Tuesday statement on reaching the petition bench mark.

“To the many who I have met door to door and who have signed our petitions — teachers, first responders, retirees, nurses, small business owners and so many others — thank you for believing in me, supporting me, listening to my plans for our district, and trusting me. Please know that all of you have given me additional motivation to work even harder in this campaign. District 105 is home to very special neighborhoods and hardworking families — I promise to be your voice in Tallahassee and cannot wait to start working for all of you.”

The campaign also released a photo touting the achievement.

Potestad ran in HD 119 during the 2018 cycle, losing in the Republican primary. She joined the HD 105 race in August after GOP leadership recruited Rodriguez to run in Senate District 39.

Potestad is competing for the Republican nomination against Pedro Barrios and Sweetwater City Commissioner J. David Borrero.

A pair of Democrats are also running for the seat as well. Javier Estevez — who narrowly lost the seat to Rodriguez in 2018 — is running against immigration attorney Maureen Porras.

Estevez lost the general election by just 417 votes despite being heavily outraised by Rodriguez. That could foreshadow another close contest in 2020.

Potestad has raised the most money so far this cycle, with more than $106,000 collected through December. Borrero isn’t far behind, having raised more than $80,000.

The district covers parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties.