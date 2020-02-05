Connect with us

Florida lawmakers react to the State of the Union address

Top US House Republican endorses Amanda Makki for Charlie Crist's ouster

Local leaders flock to Miami-Dade mayoral candidates Daniella Levine Cava, Estevan Bovo in new round of endorsements

House panel OKs bill to strip energy office from Nikki Fried

House budget panel OKs spending plan

Shevrin Jones urges companies not to halt scholarship donations

Halting donations does more harm than good, Jones said.

on

Democratic Rep. Shevrin Jones issued a statement Wednesday urging companies not to withhold donations to the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program over some schools in the program discriminating against LGBTQ students.

Jones, a strong advocate of LGBTQ rights, acknowledged that discriminatory policies in place at some schools were a problem, but said a further exodus of corporate support will do more harm than good as lawmakers and education policy leaders work toward solutions.

“We must also make sure that every school — whether they are public, private, or parochial — prioritizes student safety and has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to discrimination,” Jones said.

“Ripping scholarship funding out from underneath thousands of economically vulnerable students whose only chance at a safe environment and solid education is not the answer. While we come together to create policies to ensure these conditions, I urge companies not to end their support for students in the short term.”

Jones’ statement comes a day after some House Democrats joined more than 100 black and Hispanic religious leaders and supporters who came to the Capitol and called on companies to continue supporting the program. Among those speaking was Rep. James Bush of Miami and Rep. Wengay Newton of St. Petersburg.

During the Tuesday event, pastor Robert Ward with the African American Ministers Alliance for Parental Choice said the recent corporate pullouts have cost the program $7 million, which could provide about 1,000 scholarships to Florida students.

Also speaking was Elijah Robinson, a high school senior who transferred to The Foundation Academy, a faith-based private school in Jacksonville, after being bullied in public schools because of his gender identity.

“I know what is being debated right now is really complicated,” he said. “My hope is everybody takes the time to think carefully through this. Please don’t do anything that could result in fewer scholarships, because if that happens, students like me will get hurt, not helped.”

