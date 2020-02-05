Melissa Nelson launches State Attorney reelection campaign

Melissa Nelson is running for another term as State Attorney for Florida’s 4th Judicial Circuit.

“There is more work to be done and I am staying in the fight,” Nelson said in a Wednesday news release. “I will continue to seek innovative tactics to address violent crime and I will continue to seek justice for every victim, every citizen, and every family in our community.”

Nelson also announced that political consultant James Blair would lead the reelection effort.

Florida’s 4th Judicial Circuit covers Clay, Duval and Nassau Counties.

Nelson, a Republican, was first elected State Attorney in 2016 after earning more than two-thirds of the vote in a three-way GOP primary. She was unopposed in the general.

As State Attorney, Nelson established Florida’s first legislatively funded Conviction Integrity Review Unit. Notably, the unit overturned the conviction of Clifford Williams, a Jacksonville man who spent 43 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

Prior to seeking public office, Nelson spent 12 years working as an Assistant State Attorney, where she prosecuted cases ranging from misdemeanors to capital homicides.

So far, Nelson is unopposed for reelection.