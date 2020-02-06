Miami-Dade Democrats file bar complaint against Matt Gaetz for alleged obstruction of impeachment process

The Miami-Dade Democratic Party is filing a bar complaint against Rep. Matt Gaetz, alleging he violated House rules during President Donald Trump‘s impeachment inquiry by attempting to enter secure rooms.

Prior to Trump’s impeachment, the House assigned a group of committees to investigate his actions regarding Ukraine.

As part of the investigation, those committees interviewed witnesses. The interviews were open to those committees only, though Democrats and Republicans sat on each committee.

The complaint cites two instances where Gaetz attempted to enter those restricted interview hearings.

In one attempt, two dozen Republicans tried to enter a secure hearing room to interrupt the deposition of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper. Republicans protested what they called a “Soviet-style process” despite, again, several Republicans on the relevant committees being welcome to hear the testimony and ask questions.

CNN’s Manu Raju reported Gaetz led that stunt.

In a separate instance, Gaetz was kicked out of a closed-door interview with Fiona Hill, who served as a White House advisor on Russia.

Hill was testifying to the House Intelligence, Oversight, and Foreign Affairs committees. Gaetz doesn’t sit on any of those committees.

“Both intrusions are improper, unprofessional and unethical and were meant only to feed Gaetz’s unjustifiably large ego and penchant for grandstanding,” the Bar complaint reads.

“These instances were in direct violation of operative rules contained in the 116th Congress Regulations for Use of Deposition Authority.”

The complaint cites the House rules which limited members of Congress who could sit in on those depositions. It also references a pair of Bar rules Gaetz allegedly violated.

One states a lawyer may not violate the oath “to support the constitutions of the United States and Florida.”

Another deals with attorneys obstructing an individual’s access to evidence or disobeying “an obligation under the rules of a tribunal except for an open refusal based on an assertion that no valid obligation exists.”

It’s unclear whether those allegations will stick as applied to the impeachment proceedings. But Miami-Dade Democratic Party Chair Steve Simeonidis argues the allegations are worth pursuing.

“Impeachment proceedings are a legal process leading to a trial, and therefore covered by the Florida Bar’s rules of conduct,” Simeonidis says.

“But Republican Attorney General Bill Barr isn’t going to hold a member of his own party responsible. So we must appeal to our state’s institutions to restrain this rogue lawyer who obstructed the impeachment process twice, and generally treats the powers of his elected office like a personal plaything.”

In 2019, Gaetz faced a separate Bar complaint after threatening to expose dirt on Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen ahead of Cohen’s testimony in the House. The Bar eventually dismissed the complaint. But the review panel did note in its findings that Gaetz was “unprofessional, reckless, insensitive, and demonstrated poor judgment.”

Gaetz did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the complaint.