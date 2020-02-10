Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Gas prices are in flux, but still higher than last year

APolitical Headlines

Spring training: Time for pitchers, catchers and cheaters

APolitical Headlines

Conservationists buy Florida lake with Gulf oil spill funds

APolitical Headlines

Free orange juice could make a comeback at Florida welcome centers

APolitical

Julia Nesheiwat commends resiliency efforts at Florida ports

APolitical Headlines

Dog sleuths sniff out crop disease hitting citrus trees

APolitical

Gas prices are in flux, but still higher than last year

Prices still significantly higher than in 2019.

on

The average price of a gallon of gasoline briefly stopped its slide from unusually high winter prices in Florida to go up a few cents last week, but then began creeping downward again, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

Ultimately, Florida drivers found pump prices to be about 2 cents higher at the start of this week, averaging $2.39 per gallon of gasoline.

AAA reported the prices broke an 18-day streak of steady declines last week, went up about 6 pennies per gallon, and then fell some again. The price is still about 14 cents higher than at this time last year, but well below the mid-January peak.

“Retail gas prices increased last week, despite fundamentals that suggested a decline,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins wrote in a news release. “Fuel supplies are strong, demand is down, and crude and gasoline futures have remained low. However, retailers likely raised prices to offset the cost of new fuel contracts that come with a new month. Despite the initial bump, pump prices are falling again, and could reach the low $2.30s in the coming weeks.”

According to AAA’s report, Pensacola drivers found the lowest priced fuel at $2.30 per gallon, while Crestview-Fort Walton Beach drivers were paying $2.32, and Punta Gorda drivers, $2.33.

At the high end, motorists in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton were paying $2.52 for a gallon of gas, while those in Miami paid $2.45, and in Gainesville, $2.44.

On Monday, the average price in Orlando, St. Petersburg, and Jacksonville was about $2.33 per gallon; in Tampa, it was $2.35; Tallahassee, $2.38; and Fort Lauderdale, $2.43.

The national average Monday was $2.43 per gallon, according to AAA.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.