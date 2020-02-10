fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Vacation rentals boosted Florida economy by $27B in 2018

Headlines Influence

Contentious alimony bill gets second House hearing Tuesday

Headlines Influence

Bill requiring moment of silence in schools backed in House

Headlines Influence

Ride-share advertising bill clears another Senate committee

Headlines Influence

Personnel note: Katie Kelly joins Foley & Lardner

Headlines

Ron DeSantis, state leaders laud Donald Trump for proposed Everglades spend

Headlines

Vacation rentals boosted Florida economy by $27B in 2018

$46 million a day in direct spending.

on

A year ago, Florida Realtors commissioned a report on the economic impact of vacation rentals in the Sunshine State. Today, the University of Central Florida is releasing the results.

The top line of the report shows the vacation rental industry provides 115,000 jobs and boosts the state economy by more than $27 billion — $16.6 billion in direct spending and $10.8 billion in indirect spending,

“Floridians have long-known that the state’s vacation home rental industry has a significant impact on our economy, but the numbers in this report are simply staggering,” said Florida Realtors President Barry Grooms, a Realtor and co-owner of Sarabay Suncoast Realty Inc. in Bradenton.

“More than $27 billion a year is a substantial contribution to our economy, and the 115,000 jobs it supports are critical to the well-being of many of our communities.”

To put those numbers in perspective, the industry generates 312 jobs statewide every day, 13 jobs every hour, and one job every 5 minutes.

As far as direct spending, that’s nearly $46 million a day and approximately $1.9 million every hour reverberating through the state’s economy.

Grooms adds, “Given the vital importance of vacation home rentals to our economy, I truly hope policymakers and stakeholders consider this information as they deliberate on measures that could impact the industry.

“Many thanks to UCF for their time, effort and expertise in constructing this valuable report. Given the vital importance of vacation rentals to our economy, I truly hope policymakers and stakeholders consider this information as they deliberate on measures that could impact the industry,” he concluded.

The UCF report surveyed  6,240 tourists, 1,748 vacation rental homeowners and 143 vacation rental home management companies.

The report focuses on 25 Florida counties: Bay, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gulf, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Volusia and Walton.

The research shows that when combined, these 25 counties include 89.3 percent of the total amount of registered vacation rental homes like Airbnbs and condos in the state of Florida.

UCF pegged the number of tourists staying in vacation rental homes in Florida was 14,233,274 in 2018. The total works out to 11.2% of the 127 million tourists who visited the Sunshine State in 2018.

“Having fresh vacation rental industry data at our fingertips affords the industry and elected officials the opportunity to make informed and data driven decisions about public policy which is critical here in the state of Florida,” said Denis Hanks, executive director of the Florida Vacation Rental Management Association.

For the past several Legislative Sessions, lawmakers have considered legislation that would preempt the patchwork of local vacation rental rules and replace it with a statewide regulatory framework.

This year, the House plan (HB 1011) has cleared two committee stops. The Senate companion (SB 1128) earned an OK from the Innovation, Industry, and Technology Committee last month and is scheduled to go before the Commerce and Tourism Committee on Tuesday.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.