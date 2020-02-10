Kathryn Starkey: Synergy across governments contributes to country’s success

The nation recently heard a recap of presidential accomplishments during the State of the Union Address. But the working parts to the Donald Trump administration’s success are also important and deserve the spotlight, too.

Victories — like recent trade wins — can be credited to the bipartisan, collaborative and engaging efforts facilitated by the White House.

I should know. I’m among many officials whom the Trump administration relies upon for a regional perspective.

I sit on the Intergovernmental Policy Advisory Committee (IGPAC) for United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. IGPAC is focused on trade, a policy arena that has saturated headlines lately and will likely define President Trump’s tenure.

The benefits of recent trade agreements, which will soon be apparent, are no doubt a product of the collective input from officials across the country and at all levels of government.

Take for example the Phase One China trade deal, which was signed in January.

Significantly, it commits China to purchase over the next two years an additional $200 billion worth of our domestic products. Input from various interests are visible in that deal, from domestic cattle growers to American innovators whose enterprises were previously threatened by a lack of structured commerce with China.

I had the enormous honor of attending the signing of the Phase One trade deal, another goodwill gesture from the White House to local interests.

I also regularly interact with the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs at the White House, which provides a bridge of communication between all local officials — regardless of party affiliation — and the administration.

Readers, especially those in Pasco County, should take solace in knowing that their interests are voiced in Washington. Recently, the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs enabled me to voice concerns on national phone conferences and privately with federal policymakers as they drafted terms for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

This type of outreach is a defining characteristic of the Trump administration.

Not long after taking office, the administration offered county and city commissioners of all party affiliations and in every state the chance to brief agency leaders on the needs of each locality. That first point of contact allowed me the opportunity to discuss disaster cleanup issues with FEMA and the White House during Hurricane Irma.

The White House has established a phenomenal sense of connectivity between all levels of government by empowering the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and making use of advisory panels like IGPAC.

When local officials are looped into the executive branch, it speaks volumes to the latter’s approach to governance.

Kathryn Starkey is Pasco County Commissioner for District 3.