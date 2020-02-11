Bobby Powell and 22 other black leaders in Florida endorse Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Bobby Powell of West Palm Beach is among 23 black political and social leaders in Florida who have just endorsed Elizabeth Warren in the upcoming Florida Democratic presidential primary, her campaign announced Tuesday.

Powell is joined by, among others, Coral Springs Commissioner Joshua Simmons; Gainesville Commissioner Gail Johnson; Pam Keith, former candidate for Florida’s 18th Congressional District and for the U.S. Senate; Ebonni Chrispin, managing director of The Idea Inc.; Amber Vaughan, president of Broward Young Black Progressives; and Kilan Bishop, a scientist and social justice advocate.

“Making big, structural change will require all of us to confront the systemic racism that exists in our institutions, and empower every community to have a seat at the decision-making table,” Warren said in a news release. “I’m grateful to announce the support of these 23 Florida leaders who are fighting everyday to make their state more equitable and inclusive for all Floridians.”

The supporters are expected to promote Warren’s “Working Agenda for Black America” platform, which includes student debt cancellation to help close the wealth gap between black and white families, a criminal justice plan to help end mass incarceration, a housing plan to help families buy homes in formerly redlined areas, and a plan to close the start-up capital gap for entrepreneurs of color, among other plans.

“What we need now is a president that speaks to the whole of who we are,” Powell wrote in the release. “To poor mothers in the South, to educators working multiple jobs, to immigrants committed to uplifting the soul of our nation, we need big visions and big dreams that work for all of us. And Elizabeth Warren is the candidate who has worked for decades to make that happen.”

“Elizabeth Warren wants to be our champion and fight for us in ways that will enrich our lives and the lives of future generations,” Simmons said. “She has always put the people first and will address structural issues in our Government that will benefit all Americans, from all walks of life.”

“Elizabeth Warren has the foresight and heart to center the most marginalized and do the most good for the most people,” Johnson said. “She has the tenacity we need to bring about equity for working families, safety for Black women, and dignity for everyone living in America.”