E-verify requirement, with carve-out for agriculture community, moves ahead in Senate

The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced a version of E-verify requirements on Florida employers. But legislation left the committee with very different language.

Sen. Tom Lee came in with a bill (SB 664) that would put requirements on private employers to verify employment eligibility using a federal database.

But replacement language offered by Sen. David Simmons, chair of the Committee, would carve out certainly employers, notably those in agriculture. It also would allow for the Department of Economic Opportunity.

It’s language Lee and Simmons said they have been working on with business leaders around the country.

“We’re just asking employers to do due diligence and to follow the law,” Lee said.

Business leaders categorized the changes to requirements as a positive start in improving legislation.

Passing some kind of E-verify requirement has been a priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis this session, but has been met with skepticism in the House and Senate.

Simmons said he hopes to get language together that doesn’t put too great an onus on employers, particularly small businesses. He noted that even though undocumented workers in the U.S. are subject to just a civil penalty, employers keeping them on payroll could face criminal punishment under some proposed requirements.

“We do not want to put a burden on small businesses with something that is an obligation with the federal government,” Simmons said.

The Judiciary heard but ultimately rejected a series of amendments to the bill that would have granted exemptions to a number of other industries besides agriculture, including to hospitality and restaurant owners.

Ultimately, the bill made it through the Judiciary Committee on a party-line vote.

Lee’s bill is one of two filed addressing E-verify requirements. Another bill filed by Sen. Joe Gruters (SB 1822) has yet to be heard by the Judiciary Committee.

The topic has drawn concern both from immigrant advocates and business leaders.

FWD.us released a study Tuesday saying an E-verify requirement could cost Florida 253,000 jobs. Meanwhile, the American Business Immigration Coalition sent a letter of objection saying the bill unfairly targeted immigrant workers.