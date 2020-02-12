fbpx
Clean out your closet with Suits for Session

The fifth annual Suits for Session service project is set for Tuesday, Feb. 25.

on

Do you have pants that are a bit snug? Pumps that pinch? An unfortunate tie choice? A dress that’s a little too short for comfort?

Clear your closet of clothes that aren’t sparking joy and donate them during the fifth annual Suits for Session service project Tuesday, Feb. 25 on the third-floor rotunda of the Florida Capitol, sponsored by Volunteer Florida and Uber.

Suits for Session encourages legislators and staff, state agency employees and other local professionals and residents to collect new or gently worn business attire to help prepare the job-seekers in need in our state.

“Volunteer Florida is proud to host … Suits for Session — a Capitol service project with a statewide impact,” said Volunteer Florida CEO Clay Ingram. “Suits for Session connects job-seekers with the resources they need for economic and career success.”

Items accepted include work-suitable full suits, blazers/jackets, blouses/shirts, pants/trousers, dresses/skirts, ties, belts, shoes and handbags.

Since the project’s inception in 2016, more than 16,000 items of professional wear have been donated to organizations across the Sunshine State.

This year, items will be donated to Dress for Success Tampa Bay, Sulzbacher, CareerSource Gulf Coast and others.

Individuals interested in donating can drop off items at the Capitol from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or drop off clothing and accessories at Volunteer Florida or one of 26 participating agencies throughout the month of February. This year, Uber will provide large-scale transportation of items from state agencies. 

